While there are deals on big-ticket items like Apple products, TVs, and laptops, as well as plenty of Black Friday goodies priced under $25, we’re digging into the data to see what CNET readers are really looking for. What are you buying this holiday shopping season. The products below are the most popular items on Amazon that CNET readers clicked on in our stories, measured by unit volume for the past seven days. (To be clear, your privacy is protected: we only have access to aggregate data from our user base; we have no way to identify individual users’ purchases.)

The most popular Black Friday deals of 2023

One of the relatively few non-tech items to make our chart, the Tineco Pure One S11 is one of the best cordless vacuums out there, and this $100-plus discount is why people are buying it in droves.

Black Friday is always a great time to save on Amazon devices, and these Echo deals and bundles make your smart home even more affordable. Smart speakers with free smart bulbs start at just $18.

Another Apple device proving popular is the latest Apple Watch Series 9. Various versions are discounted by $70 and the lowest price ever starts at $329. This deal is still live, so get it while you can.

You’re not the only one looking to ditch the Wi-Fi dead zone this Black Friday, and this inexpensive way to do so from TP-Link is hitting plenty of carts this Black Friday. Clip the on-page coupon for full savings.

Apple’s entry-level iPad has been at $230 for a few days and the $99 discount is enough for a lot of people to take advantage of it. The base-spec model is currently sold at that price, but the 256GB model is still available with the same huge savings.

These discounted wool dryer balls help you save money on energy, so at just $10 they’re a solid investment — and a lot of you seem to agree.

Although no longer the latest AirPods, the second-generation model is a solid way to get the Apple audio experience at a much lower price — and that nearly $60 discount helps.

At 20% off, you can get AirTag trackers for just $20 and keep track of your keys, luggage, pets, and more.

The EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds are our favorite budget earbuds and they’re even cheaper with this Black Friday deal.

At half off, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a solid pickup if you’re in the market for a streaming stick. It is still on sale at this price.

While direct discounts on the Switch console are difficult to find, this Mario Kart bundle has proven popular. This includes Switch hardware and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, and a three-month Switch Online subscription at the price of the console alone.

One of the best PS5 Black Friday deals is this bundle that includes the new slim console and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at a savings of $70. A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 bundle is also available.

This 12-in-1 tool is our staff favorite and, at the discounted price of $21, it’s your Black Friday favorite.

The products below may not make the top 15 based on units sold, but they definitely sparked interest among our readers and are worth checking out where they’re still available. Any deviation from Black Friday prices is noted.

