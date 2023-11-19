Americans are losing interest in jobs that require a bachelor’s degree and turning their attention toward flexible, college-free careers with six-figure salaries.

On Google, searches for “jobs without a degree” reached an all-time high in the US this year, according to Google Trends data shared with CNBC Make It.

About 75% of jobs in the U.S. paying more than $35,000 a year require a college degree, but only 38% of Americans have a bachelor’s degree, says Lisa Gewelber, Google’s chief marketing officer for the Americas.

Gewelber says the earnings gap is a “huge problem” for companies with fewer employees and workers feeling the brunt of inflation.

Google’s research shows that people are most excited about jobs that offer ample travel opportunities, flexible work schedules, and a clear path to becoming your own boss.

Here are the top 3 most Googled jobs in the US by November 2023:

real estate agent notary travel agent

Google determined rankings based on the top “how to become…” queries searched by people in the US

Although all three of these roles require – or recommend – at least a high school diploma or GED, there are no formal education requirements beyond that.

Instead, to work as a notary or real estate agent, you must obtain certification or official licensing from the state where you will be working. Depending on where you live, that process can take anywhere from 1-9 months. National Notary Association and indeed.

Most travel agents require at least a high school diploma and on-the-job training. Agents may also choose to obtain certification with various transit associations, such as the Cruise Lines International Association or the International Air Transport Association, which enables them to book travel for customers on airlines and cruise lines.

Compensation is a major consideration for job seekers looking for jobs without a degree. In Google searches for jobs without a degree, “high paying jobs without a degree” was the top search in 2023.

The average salary for these roles varies: According to ZipRecruiter, the average salary for travel agents in the US is $39,955, while real estate agents make an average of $86,356 per year and notaries make $129,717.

However, the top 10% of real estate agents and notaries are earning more than $100,000 and $200,000, respectively.

