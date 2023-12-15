The 3 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now, According to Top Analysts, 12/15/2023 – TipRanks.com

Which stocks are the best to buy right now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are strong buys. Each stock recently received a new buy rating as well as a significant uptick.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) -Crocs is an American footwear company. Yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Jim Duffy reiterated a buy rating on the stock with a price target of $132. Interestingly, seven out of eight top analysts rating the stock recommend it as a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price target represents an increase of nearly 20%.

COTA Energy (NYSE:CTRA) – The company engages in development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. Yesterday, Wells Fargo analyst Roger Reed upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $30 per share. Over the last three months, eight out of ten top analysts covering the stock have given it a Buy rating. Collectively, their 12-month price target represents about 28% upside.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Opera is a provider of web browsers for Windows, iOS and Linux computers and mobile apps. Yesterday, B.Riley Financial analyst Naved Khan initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $20. Interestingly, all three top analysts who recently evaluated the stock recommended it as a Buy. Overall, their 12-month price target represents an upside of about 58%.

Source: www.tipranks.com