The $3.1 Billion TUSD Stablecoin Destabilized, Depeggs in Brief—What's Happening?

TrueUSD (TUSD), a stablecoin with a market cap of over $3.1 billion, appeared “volatile” and briefly dipped lower on November 22, falling to $0.9976 before restoring its peg. According to blockchain analytics firm Kaiko, the temporary deprecation was attributed to a flood of sell orders.

Riyadh Carey, a researcher at Kaiko, noted That large sell order, which included a $3 million order, triggered a volatility that caused the stablecoin’s price to fall below the dollar peg. This brief divergence resulted in users who redeemed TUSD receiving less USD. Ideally, any redemption of a fiat-backed stablecoin should result in a 1:1 repurchase of the collateral.

This incident highlights the potential impact of large order blocks on liquidity and the potential for slippage. TUSD, theoretically backed by USD and issued by TrustToken, is popular on Binance, an exchange that has delisted USDC and 2023.

Due to this limitation, TUSD is one of the most liquid stablecoins paired with major coins like Bitcoin (BTC). However, despite its popularity, it lags behind Tether (USDT), the world’s largest stablecoin by market cap.

The depegging comes just weeks after serious security questions were raised about TUSD. In mid-October, Minter was Compelled The rejection of TEURO, a token deployed from the same address, suggests that the private keys associated with TUSD may have been compromised.

Interestingly, funds linked to the fake token TUREO were also linked to the deployment of TCNY, another fake token unrelated to TrueUSD. Following these events, the community began to raise questions about the security of the stablecoin and, more importantly, its underlying infrastructure.

This was expected, given that a centralized entity issues TUSD, although all transactions occur on-chain.

Despite these challenges, TrueUSD says its smart contracts Safe, The company emphasizes that it has owned the TUSD minting contracts since late 2020.

By early May 2023, TUSD declined, rising to $1.20 on several exchanges, most notably Binance. This was attributed to an increase in activity on the SUI farming pool.

Still, this is not the first time that popular stablecoins have declined. In March 2023, USDC and DAI, the two largest stablecoins in the world, fell lower, causing widespread fear in the market. However, the team restored parity. Furthermore, to improve confidence, stablecoin issuers regularly publish verification reports.

