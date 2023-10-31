this is part of the story cnbc make it Six-Figure Side Hustle series, where people with lucrative side hustles break down the routines and habits they use to make money outside of their full-time jobs. Got a story to tell? let us know! Email us here [email protected],

Three years ago, Jason Siu was a high school student selling $3 stickers on Snapchat to save up for new parts for his car.

Today, the same side hustle, called Invalid.jp, brings in more than $500,000 a year. It still sells stickers, as well as attractive car accessories ranging from LED-lined rearview mirrors to cupholders, visors and license plates.

Siu, now a 21-year-old college junior at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, buys most of the items in bulk, customizes them with lightweight panels or homemade designs, and resells them for a profit. A few months ago, he says, he rented a warehouse to serve as the center of operations for the business. Before that, he ran Invalid.jp out of his parents’ 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom apartment in Honolulu.

One of Seiyu’s most popular products, a customizable LED-lined rearview mirror, was the subject of a viral TikTok video in October 2021.

jason siu

He estimates he has made approximately $400,000 since launching his business. Some of this comes from TikTok virality. Siu says a popular video of Invalid.jp’s light-up stickers posted in 2022 led to $38,000 in sales in a single day.

He credits this to his relentless posting strategy, which has been honed over many years.

“Many times, people I talk to about trying to start a business only try for four or five months [quit when] It doesn’t work,” Siu told CNBC Make It. “Everyone is trying to go viral for their business, but if you post one to two videos every day for a month, it’s like 30 There are 60 videos. “One of them is bound to go viral.”

Siu doesn’t bring in thousands of dollars every day, so over the years, he’s also learned how to make his business steadily more profitable – often relying on social media ads to help boost Invalid.jp’s revenue levels. lives.

Here, Siu discusses how he turned his business into a six-figure-per-year business, what it takes to launch your own version and the No. 1 advice he wishes he’d known when he started. yes.

CNBC Make It: Do you think your side is exemplary?

Siu: Yes. It’s all about consistency.

In the early days, I was emphasizing more content and products – quantity over quality. We will be posting a lot of videos that will be between five to eight seconds long.

It was certainly effective in the short term. Once one of my videos went viral, I saw its potential and figured as long as I kept posting, I could replicate the results. But then I ran into a problem: Some months I would only bring in a few hundred dollars.

now it’s more [about] quality. I’ll vlog or post longer videos about how you use a product [what it’s like] To unbox it. I’ve invested more in this [social media ads] And hired some contractors to help film content.

How much cash do you need to start this side hustle?

I would not say [more than] $100. When I first started, I ordered about $20 of product and filmed videos every day. When it works, you buy more inventory and ship it out.

You can look at Amazon or TikTok to see what’s trending, or you can make a video and post it and see if it goes viral. But you have to know that what you buy has the ability to sell. It’s a risk to buy a lot of inventory before you know whether people like the product.

What are the most important skills you need to be successful with this kind of side hustle? What do you wish you had known in the beginning?

I would say perseverance. i worked [for a valet car service] 9 to 5. I thought starting my own business would help me work less. When you’re working extra hours, you’re working 24/7. You are going to have to work more than ever before.

When I first launched LED mirrors, other people were making similar products and doing very well – but they couldn’t keep up with the demand. Once, when I was packing all day, I [realized], “Not many other people would do that.” i filled mine [parents’] Living room complete with boxes and packaging.

There is no hack. It’s really about finding the right product and your creative, your videos.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

