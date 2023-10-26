The 2023 Sydney Young Entrepreneur Awards start tonight

The Harbor City has long grown on the shoulders of young entrepreneurs with a vibrant startup ecosystem that has nurtured budding seeds into global giants from Atlassian to Airtasker (ASX:ART) and hundreds of others.

Tonight, a stellar group of the city’s most exciting young leaders will gather at Doulton House for the 2023 Sydney Young Entrepreneur Awards – an event that has become a cornerstone for showcasing the highest potential of emerging talent.

Camilla Johnson, founder of the initiative, says the Young Entrepreneur Awards have a rich history, shaping a community of trailblazers who are making a meaningful impact.

“From tech startups to sustainable enterprises, this year’s finalists at the Sydney Awards epitomize the diversity and dynamism that defines Sydney’s entrepreneurial landscape,” she says.

“Each year, the awards highlight the work of young business leaders who are making a substantial impact on their communities and sectors.”

Despite the Australian economy being under various global and domestic pressures, this year’s finalists collectively employed thousands of staff and generated almost half a billion dollars in revenue for FY 2013. The awards serve as recognition for their substantial impact on their communities and the city’s economic development.

Across 15 different award categories, each finalist also competes for the coveted title of Sydney’s Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

In 2022, the top prize went to Xavier Orr and Chris Shaw, founders of an AI-based navigation and robotics empire. advanced navigation,

Just two weeks after Orr and Shaw hoisted the Young Entrepreneur of the Year trophy, Advanced Navigation raised $108 million in capital – one of the largest private investments in the country during that calendar year.

Like many finalists to reach the Moon, Advanced Navigation’s technical, financial and organizational capabilities will see that the company actually gets thereCourtesy of its highly accurate Boreas X90 inertial navigation system which is now in production.

Before Orr and Shaw, it was supplement king Izhar Bisha of EHPlabs Who took the top gong, and the solar and renewable energy leaders before that OSW’s Anson Zhang and Jeff Yu,

This year promises to continue a strong legacy at the Sydney Young Entrepreneur Awards and produce a winner that will be equal parts determined, successful and exciting.

And Jensen says the event isn’t just a night for recognition; It is a platform for collaboration and learning among peers.

“Tonight serves as a meeting of disruptive minds from across sectors, providing an authentic space for entrepreneurs to connect,” she says.

“It is more than just a competition or display. It is a kind of incubator for ingenuity, encouraging participants to scale new heights and constantly innovate.”

“As the sun sets, the celebration will begin for those who will undoubtedly shape the future of entrepreneurship in Sydney.”

Event sponsors also include Maserati, Coragio, VentureCrowd, Stone and Chalk, Fishburners, Sydney Events Studio, NiceToo And ivvy Play an important role in making awards a reality.

“Our sponsors, all cutting-edge businesses, play a vital role in elevating the entrepreneurial landscape in Sydney – their support is invaluable,” Jensen says.

By facilitating these connections and fostering Sydney’s thriving business community, the Young Entrepreneur Awards continue to be vital in driving ongoing growth and investment in local enterprises.

Jensen congratulates all the finalists, extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has made the awards possible and assures that tonight will be one of the most exciting iterations of the Young Entrepreneur Awards yet.

The finalists for the 2023 Sydney Young Entrepreneur Awards are (in alphabetical order by company):

Manpreet Singh – Ace Biz

Hendry Rachman and Dean Costello – Ace Property Team

Carl Sagun, Mark Abao, and Archie Murslin – ACM Recruitment, Salvo Nursing, Salvo Independence, Salvo Physiotherapy

Preet A Singh and Flynn Rosalie – AEK Media

Abraham Aguilon – Affluence Financial Group, Affluence360

Preet A Singh – Amper Global, SupplyScope

Dr. Benjamin Courie – Archistar, Snaploader

Amanda Wickramaj and Gayan Herath – Ayurvedic

Samuel Wood – Azura Fashion Group

Argilika Konditsis & William Konditsis – Babyboo

Mladen Jovanovic – Bindimaps

Tamara Haddo – Black Diamond Agency

Johannes Egberts – Breathless Campaign

Aaron Basin – Brigitte

Alan Fu and Zixi Liu – Cheekyglow, Seconds Please!, The Fu Agency

Sarah Forai and Louise Battersby – Contour Cube

Dr. Patrick Aude – CU Health, Loxley Health, Physician Central

Adam Hewitt – Cyber ​​Revolution

Amal Wakim – Equation

Neil Fabry – FAB Industrial Logistics, FAB Bloodstock, FAB Industrial

Konrad Gabels and David Morrison – Fire Front Solutions

Dylan McDonnell and Timo Kugler – Foodini

Bishara Hatoum – Fundo Loan

Hayley Westoby – Gambit Collective

George Papura – Georgiemen

Corey Bikzo and Stephen Bursh – Anti-Health

Vanessa Murillo Vargas & Lachlan Powell – I’m Grounded

Arjun Paliwal – InvestorKit

Sam Crowther – Cassada

Matt Purcell – KUU Media, Social Kung Fu

Dominic Woolrich and Tom Willis – LowPath, Rideshare Training

Rita Egoulian – Liquorphone Media

Matthew Bertrand & Jenna Leo – Like Family

Julian Fayed – LoanOptions.ai

Eric Fan, Jerry Yip, Cynthia Rahardja, Anmol Nayak, and Sidney Ramos – LUMOS Technology

Anna Podolsky – Laika

Scott Purcell and Frank Arthur – Man of Many

Abdul Razak and Sameera Razak – Maple Community Services

Sam Hardy – Mercha.com.au

Frank Forozandeh – Modern Painting Group

Dionne McPherson & Dean McPherson – Paperform

Jules Bouillon – Pistou

Dr. Vincent Candrawinata – Renovationio Bioscience

Ravi Sharma – Find Property

Rob Hongo-Zada and William On-Shipit

Johan Misquita – Simply

Matt Purcell – Social Kung Fu

Katya Vakulenko – Soup Agency

Alex Solo & Tomoyuki Hachigo – Sprintlaw

Alan Fu and Fiona Wang – The Fluid Project

Natalie Hennessy – The Studio Sydney Group

Oliver Maruda – Whiskey List

Mike Anderson and Chloe Anderson – Think Again Laser Clinic

Sam Jamshidi – Trademark Group of Companies

Tim Cullen and Matt Deeks – Tradespeak

Hiral Shah – Triangle, Metaweb

Jeremy Yang – Veridooh

Alex Andrews – Verve Super, Verve Money

Tim Verone – Vivally, Natural Therapy Page, Honey

Wilson Poon – Whitetower Digital

Raquel Bouris & Adam Bouris – Who’s Eliza

Lily Grigor – Workdog Creative

Jack Burke – Workhorse Staffing

Ho Jun Tang, Ben Delaney, Adrien Brossard, and Vanessa Zhao – Yellowbox

