The 2023 Sydney Young Entrepreneur Awards start tonight
The Harbor City has long grown on the shoulders of young entrepreneurs with a vibrant startup ecosystem that has nurtured budding seeds into global giants from Atlassian to Airtasker (ASX:ART) and hundreds of others.
Tonight, a stellar group of the city’s most exciting young leaders will gather at Doulton House for the 2023 Sydney Young Entrepreneur Awards – an event that has become a cornerstone for showcasing the highest potential of emerging talent.
Camilla Johnson, founder of the initiative, says the Young Entrepreneur Awards have a rich history, shaping a community of trailblazers who are making a meaningful impact.
“From tech startups to sustainable enterprises, this year’s finalists at the Sydney Awards epitomize the diversity and dynamism that defines Sydney’s entrepreneurial landscape,” she says.
“Each year, the awards highlight the work of young business leaders who are making a substantial impact on their communities and sectors.”
Despite the Australian economy being under various global and domestic pressures, this year’s finalists collectively employed thousands of staff and generated almost half a billion dollars in revenue for FY 2013. The awards serve as recognition for their substantial impact on their communities and the city’s economic development.
Across 15 different award categories, each finalist also competes for the coveted title of Sydney’s Young Entrepreneur of the Year.
In 2022, the top prize went to Xavier Orr and Chris Shaw, founders of an AI-based navigation and robotics empire. advanced navigation,
Just two weeks after Orr and Shaw hoisted the Young Entrepreneur of the Year trophy, Advanced Navigation raised $108 million in capital – one of the largest private investments in the country during that calendar year.
Like many finalists to reach the Moon, Advanced Navigation’s technical, financial and organizational capabilities will see that the company actually gets thereCourtesy of its highly accurate Boreas X90 inertial navigation system which is now in production.
Before Orr and Shaw, it was supplement king Izhar Bisha of EHPlabs Who took the top gong, and the solar and renewable energy leaders before that OSW’s Anson Zhang and Jeff Yu,
This year promises to continue a strong legacy at the Sydney Young Entrepreneur Awards and produce a winner that will be equal parts determined, successful and exciting.
And Jensen says the event isn’t just a night for recognition; It is a platform for collaboration and learning among peers.
“Tonight serves as a meeting of disruptive minds from across sectors, providing an authentic space for entrepreneurs to connect,” she says.
“It is more than just a competition or display. It is a kind of incubator for ingenuity, encouraging participants to scale new heights and constantly innovate.”
“As the sun sets, the celebration will begin for those who will undoubtedly shape the future of entrepreneurship in Sydney.”
Event sponsors also include Maserati, Coragio, VentureCrowd, Stone and Chalk, Fishburners, Sydney Events Studio, NiceToo And ivvy Play an important role in making awards a reality.
“Our sponsors, all cutting-edge businesses, play a vital role in elevating the entrepreneurial landscape in Sydney – their support is invaluable,” Jensen says.
By facilitating these connections and fostering Sydney’s thriving business community, the Young Entrepreneur Awards continue to be vital in driving ongoing growth and investment in local enterprises.
Jensen congratulates all the finalists, extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has made the awards possible and assures that tonight will be one of the most exciting iterations of the Young Entrepreneur Awards yet.
The finalists for the 2023 Sydney Young Entrepreneur Awards are (in alphabetical order by company):
- Manpreet Singh – Ace Biz
- Hendry Rachman and Dean Costello – Ace Property Team
- Carl Sagun, Mark Abao, and Archie Murslin – ACM Recruitment, Salvo Nursing, Salvo Independence, Salvo Physiotherapy
- Preet A Singh and Flynn Rosalie – AEK Media
- Abraham Aguilon – Affluence Financial Group, Affluence360
- Preet A Singh – Amper Global, SupplyScope
- Dr. Benjamin Courie – Archistar, Snaploader
- Amanda Wickramaj and Gayan Herath – Ayurvedic
- Samuel Wood – Azura Fashion Group
- Argilika Konditsis & William Konditsis – Babyboo
- Mladen Jovanovic – Bindimaps
- Tamara Haddo – Black Diamond Agency
- Johannes Egberts – Breathless Campaign
- Aaron Basin – Brigitte
- Alan Fu and Zixi Liu – Cheekyglow, Seconds Please!, The Fu Agency
- Sarah Forai and Louise Battersby – Contour Cube
- Dr. Patrick Aude – CU Health, Loxley Health, Physician Central
- Adam Hewitt – Cyber Revolution
- Amal Wakim – Equation
- Neil Fabry – FAB Industrial Logistics, FAB Bloodstock, FAB Industrial
- Konrad Gabels and David Morrison – Fire Front Solutions
- Dylan McDonnell and Timo Kugler – Foodini
- Bishara Hatoum – Fundo Loan
- Hayley Westoby – Gambit Collective
- George Papura – Georgiemen
- Corey Bikzo and Stephen Bursh – Anti-Health
- Vanessa Murillo Vargas & Lachlan Powell – I’m Grounded
- Arjun Paliwal – InvestorKit
- Sam Crowther – Cassada
- Matt Purcell – KUU Media, Social Kung Fu
- Dominic Woolrich and Tom Willis – LowPath, Rideshare Training
- Rita Egoulian – Liquorphone Media
- Matthew Bertrand & Jenna Leo – Like Family
- Julian Fayed – LoanOptions.ai
- Eric Fan, Jerry Yip, Cynthia Rahardja, Anmol Nayak, and Sidney Ramos – LUMOS Technology
- Anna Podolsky – Laika
- Scott Purcell and Frank Arthur – Man of Many
- Abdul Razak and Sameera Razak – Maple Community Services
- Sam Hardy – Mercha.com.au
- Frank Forozandeh – Modern Painting Group
- Dionne McPherson & Dean McPherson – Paperform
- Jules Bouillon – Pistou
- Dr. Vincent Candrawinata – Renovationio Bioscience
- Ravi Sharma – Find Property
- Rob Hongo-Zada and William On-Shipit
- Johan Misquita – Simply
- Matt Purcell – Social Kung Fu
- Katya Vakulenko – Soup Agency
- Alex Solo & Tomoyuki Hachigo – Sprintlaw
- Alan Fu and Fiona Wang – The Fluid Project
- Natalie Hennessy – The Studio Sydney Group
- Oliver Maruda – Whiskey List
- Mike Anderson and Chloe Anderson – Think Again Laser Clinic
- Sam Jamshidi – Trademark Group of Companies
- Tim Cullen and Matt Deeks – Tradespeak
- Hiral Shah – Triangle, Metaweb
- Jeremy Yang – Veridooh
- Alex Andrews – Verve Super, Verve Money
- Tim Verone – Vivally, Natural Therapy Page, Honey
- Wilson Poon – Whitetower Digital
- Raquel Bouris & Adam Bouris – Who’s Eliza
- Lily Grigor – Workdog Creative
- Jack Burke – Workhorse Staffing
- Ho Jun Tang, Ben Delaney, Adrien Brossard, and Vanessa Zhao – Yellowbox
Get our daily business news
Sign up for our free email news updates.
Help us deliver quality journalism to you.
As a free and independent news site providing daily updates
In a time of unprecedented challenges for businesses everywhere
We call for your support
Source: www.businessnewsaustralia.com