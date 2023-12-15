Investor with smile on face and feet on desk — GettyImages-1323758599

Those lucky enough to start receiving Social Security in 2023 at this year’s maximum rate of $4,555 a month are in line to get a leg up. Those who retire with the program’s maximum benefits in 2024 will take home a whopping $4,873 per month.

Of course, the news is not all bad for those who were on top in 2023. Their benefits will increase from $4,555 per month to $4,700 per month due to Social Security’s annual cost of living adjustment.

Everyone already Those receiving Social Security benefits will see benefits in 2024 that will be boosted by the program’s 3.2% cost-of-living adjustment. People who start taking Social Security in 2024 will receive benefits based on their age, earnings records and Social Security’s annual wage-based adjustment process.

Image Source: Getty Images

Why does it matter?

Each person’s Social Security benefit is based on a few small factors. Some, such as the age at which you start collecting and the total income you earn in your career, are somewhat under your control. You don’t have as much influence over other factors, such as the typical inflation and wage adjustments that Social Security uses to fine-tune benefit levels each year.

As long as you’re under age 70 and haven’t started collecting benefits yet, chances are you can make at least one adjustment that can help increase the amount you take home from Social Security. . By understanding the factors you can directly influence, you can potentially get the most benefit from the program.

What can you do about it

There are three major things that most people can adjust, at least to some extent, that go into their individual Social Security benefit amount:

The age at which they start collecting

The number of years they work in covered jobs

The amount of salary they earn each year

When it comes to the age at which you start collecting, you can choose any age from 62 onwards. Between 62 and 70, the longer you wait, the larger each monthly check will be, but you will receive benefit checks in fewer months throughout your life. That trade-off is designed to provide flexibility around a retiree’s total financial picture, while keeping the typical lifetime benefit roughly the same no matter what age he or she starts collecting.

As far as the number of years you’ve worked, Social Security bases your benefits on your highest 35 years of adjusted, covered earnings. While most jobs in the US are covered, there are some – particularly state employees covered under substantial alternative retirement programs – that are not.

If you are under age 35, Social Security will use $0 as your income for the years you had no income. If you’re over 35, Social Security will use your highest earnings over your 35 years to determine your benefit — adjusted for things like your overall average wage level for the year. As a result, working a few more years – if you can improve those few years with little or no income – may also improve your benefit amount.

Ultimately, that’s the salary you earn during those working years. Whether your income comes from your base salary, overtime hours, bonuses, or side hustles, every dollar earned from a covered job – up to the annual limit – will go into your benefit calculation. The limit is $160,200 in 2023, while it will increase to $168,600 in 2024.

get started now

Whether this comes from working longer years, earning more each future year you work, or waiting until you’re closer to 70 to accumulate wealth, it takes time. Year Attempt to make some major change in your interest. This makes today the best time to start working on your plan. putting things in place NowYou can still make some impact on this year, while also preparing yourself to start 2024 on a path to a financially stronger future.

The $21,756 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you’re like most Americans, you’re a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But some little-known “Social Security secrets” can help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: One simple trick could pay you up to $21,756 more every year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you can retire confidently with peace of mind. Simply click here to learn how to learn more about these strategies.

Chuck Saletta has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The 2023 $4,555 Social Security maximum is rising in 2024: Here’s what to expect Originally published by The Motley Fool

Source: www.bing.com