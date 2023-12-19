1. Greek Yogurt Yogurt isn’t only versatile and delicious; it’s also fantastic for your body. This is especially true of Greek yogurt, which is packed with probiotics, protein, and so many benefits that can help you slim down. “Greek yogurt is a nutritional powerhouse, packed with protein and probiotics. These beneficial components work together to enhance gut health and boost metabolism, leading to weight loss and a reduction in stubborn belly fat,” Nanavati says.

When you choose high-protein foods like this, you’re more likely to stay satisfied throughout the day and avoid overeating later on. Protein is also important when it comes to muscle maintenance and metabolism, both of which can help you get closer to the body of your dreams. Plus, yogurt serves as the perfect base for plenty of delicious, waist-slimming toppings.

2. Oats Here’s another perfect, weight loss-friendly breakfast food. You can’t go wrong with good old oats, which offer up a wide array of benefits, especially if you’re looking to shed a few pounds. “Oats are an excellent source of whole grains and contain plenty of fiber and nutrients that make them a healthy meal or snack,” Best says. Like Greek yogurt, eating oats is a fantastic way to promote satiety so that you don’t overindulge on processed snacks between meals. “The fiber in oatmeal keeps you feeling full for longer, which can prevent overeating throughout the morning,” she says.