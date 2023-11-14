The 19th Rudy R. Miller Group Award Miller Business – Arizona State University Senior Finance Scholarship

miller group

Rudy R. Miller Business – Finance Scholarship

Left: Ethan Tong, 2023 scholarship recipient Right: Rudy R. Miller, Chairman, President and CEO, The Miller Group

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Miller Group (TMG) has announced that it has named Arizona State University (ASU) student Ethan Tong as its 2023 Rudy R. Miller Business – Finance Scholarship (RRM Scholarship). , Barrett, a senior in ASU’s Honors College, WP Carey School of Business, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance with a minor in Economics and a Certificate in International Business.

Tong-Miller 2023

Mr. Tong moved from Chicago, Illinois, where his family lives, to Tempe, Arizona, to attend Arizona State University, WP Carey School of Business. On campus, she is involved in New Venture Group, TAMiD, and Alpha Kappa Psi. He joined Alpha Kappa Psi and was offered the opportunity to be a part of a community that allowed him to make an impact on and off campus. He serves as a professional advisor and collaborates with his peers to create service programs while balancing internships and academics. Ethan is passionate about finance and business and hopes to serve others with his degree and entrepreneurial spirit. Ethan is an avid tennis player and golfer and spent his early years caddying and tennis coaching. As he prepares to graduate, Ethan hopes to begin his career in investment banking and learn from the best in the industry.

“It is an honor to include Ethan Tong as an outstanding recipient of this prestigious RRM Scholarship Award,” said Mr. Miller, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TMG and affiliated entities. We welcome him to the select group of former award winners.”

Mr. Miller added, “Ethan has exceptional work and academic commitment and we spent some valuable time together in mentorship discussions. He is talented, strong-willed and has a deep passion for helping others succeed in life.”

Laura Lindsay, chair of the Department of Finance and Cutler Family Distinguished Professor, ASU’s WP Carey School of Business, commented, “Ethan Tong is an excellent choice for the Rudy R. Miller Business – Finance Scholarship. A senior in the Barrett Honors College As an ASU graduate, Ethan has maintained an excellent academic record while also being involved in various finance-oriented student organizations. I would like to thank Rudy Miller and The Miller Group for their continued support of our most determined and accomplished students. “

Mr. Miller established the annual RRM Scholarship Program in 2008 to support ASU’s WP Carey School of Business, encourage mentorship, and recognize the academic excellence and community involvement of outstanding students. Since inception, Mr. Miller has issued three additional ASU scholarships, which are not included in the annual awards process, for a total of 22 ASU scholarships issued to date. Mr. Miller was honored to serve as a member of ASU’s Council of 100 Deans, a national group of leading business executives invited by the deans to play leadership roles in shaping the future of the WP Carey School of Business Was.

His philanthropic efforts include support for the non-profit arts community, various universities, athletic foundations, and veterans’ projects. He is a member of the Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. He serves as Chairman of the Advisory Board of Aviation Aviation, a non-profit organization that honors veterans and currently awards aviation scholarships to six Arizona colleges, including ASU. In August 2023, Mr. Miller was selected by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to join two influential advisory boards for both the College of Aviation and the College of Business, Security and Intelligence. In addition to joining the advisory board at Embry-Riddle, he established scholarships for students at both colleges and established a fund to support simulator training to improve commercial pilot safety.

About Miller Group

Miller, founded in 1972 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a subsidiary of Miller Capital Corporation, Miller Investments, Inc. and consists of several affiliated companies, including Miller Management Corporation. Miller Group provides a wide range of services, including venture capital and private equity investments, debt financing, financial advisory and management consulting, to public and private middle-market companies throughout North America, Europe and Asia. A select group of current and past clients include: America West Airlines®, Bowlin Travel Centers, Inc.®, Capital Title Group, Inc., Delstar Companies, Inc., Legal Broadcast Network, LLC, Magma®, McMurry, Inc. ., Ritz Carlton Magazine®, Sequence Media Group, ServRX, Inc., Sunshine Minting, Inc.®, Telgeon Holdings, Inc.®, and US Air Express.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available here

Source: www.bing.com