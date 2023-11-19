In this article, we will now take a look at the 16 most profitable penny stocks. To see more such companies, jump to 5 Most Profitable Penny Stocks Right Now,

Earlier this month investors applauded the latest inflation data report, which showed that the Fed’s fight against inflation may finally be working. Throughout 2023, investors and analysts spent much of their time processing economic data reports, debating the prospects of a soft landing or a full-blown recession. Although the year is about to end, these debates are still not resolved. Some analysts are bold enough to declare victory against inflation and point to a bright way forward, but many are still advising caution. Russell Investments said in its Q4 Market Update report that it would be difficult for the Fed to find a safe way out of its fight against inflation without plunging the economy into recession. The report cites the Sahm rule to support its claim that a recession is more likely to be seen in the coming weeks and months. The report states:

“The Saham Rule 3 assumes that a recession begins when the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate rises 0.5 percentage points from the low of the previous 12 months. The rule highlights the self-reinforcing dynamics that occur after the unemployment rate catches up. Hikes begin to increase. Rising unemployment signals that companies are gearing up. Families become cautious as jobs become more difficult to find. This leads to more austerity and layoffs, resulting in household precautions. This process typically begins with the slow impact of Fed tightening. The Sahm rule reminds us that it is difficult for the Fed to precisely calibrate monetary policy to ensure that a policy-induced slowdown will turn into a recession. May it not change.”

Whether we will see a full-impact or mild recession before the end of 2023 or in 2024 is still an unresolved question. But for now let’s dive deeper into stock analysis and look at the most profitable penny stocks.

For this article we used the Finviz Stock Screener to identify penny stocks (stocks trading under $5 as of November 12) with the highest earnings reported over the last twelve month period.

The most profitable penny stocks now

16. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:tkc,

Revenue (TTM): $501 million

Turkish telecom company Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) now ranks 16th on our list of the most profitable penny stocks. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) recently posted third quarter results. Revenue increased nearly 77% in the quarter, while net income increased nearly 129% in the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetalleri AS (NYSE:TKC) also raised its guidance to 2023.

15. ICL Group Limited (NYSE:ICL,

Revenue (TTM): $911.00 million

Chemicals company ICL Group Limited (NYSE:ICL) now ranks 16th on our list of the most profitable penny stocks. ICL Group Limited (NYSE:ICL) had net income of $911 million over the past year. Earlier in November, the company had posted Q3 results. Adjusted EPS for the period came in at $0.11, missing estimates by $0.02. Revenue in the quarter fell 24.65% year-over-year to $1.9 billion. Operating cash flow in the quarter was $407 million.

14. Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR,

Revenue (TTM): $942.44 million

Japan-based financial holding company Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) is a high-yield dividend penny stock. Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s dividend yield exceeded 5% as of November 11. As of the end of the second quarter of 2023, 6 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported holding a stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR).

13. Dish Network Corporation (NASDAQ:Cooking,

Revenue (TTM): $1.22b

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) had net income of $1.22 billion over the last 12 months. This makes DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) one of the most profitable penny stocks now. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was trading at $3.44 as of November 11, having declined a massive 78% over the past year.

A total of 33 hedge funds out of 910 funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported having a stake in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) as of the end of the second quarter of 2023. The largest stake in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) belongs to Paul Marshall and Ian Weiss’ Marshall Weiss LLP, which has a $74.5 million stake in the company.

Clearbridge Large Cap Value Strategy made the following comments about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

“Dish Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was lower for more specific reasons. Pay-TV providers, with the unique potential to become a viable fourth wireless carrier, continue to face challenges in executing their wireless buildouts in a high-rate environment where leveraged balance sheets are a liability. We believe there is still value to be achieved for Dish, but it is clearly taking longer to realize, and we are monitoring the stock closely.

12. Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (NYSE:cig,

Revenue (TTM): $1.01B

Brazilian power company Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) now ranks xth on our list of the most profitable penny stocks. As of the end of the June quarter, 14 hedge funds out of 910 funds in Insider Monkey’s fund database reported having a stake in Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (NYSE:CIG). Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais – CEMIG’s (NYSE:CIG) largest stakeholder was Nathaniel August’s Mangrove Partners, which has a $21 million stake in the company.

11. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:Sir, I,

Revenue (TTM): $1.3B

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) posted Q3 results in late October. GAAP EPS for the quarter came in at $0.09, missing estimates by $0.01. Revenue fell 0.4% year-on-year to $2.27 billion, $20 million short of estimates.

Sirius (NASDAQ:SIRI). Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The most significant stake in (NASDAQ:SIRI) was held by Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management, which has a $19.4 million stake in the company.

10. Enel Chile SA (NYSE:ENIC,

Revenue (TTM): $1.4B

Chile-based electricity services company Enel Chile SA (NYSE:ENIC) now ranks 11th on our list of the most profitable penny stocks. Enel Chile SA (NYSE:ENIC) is known for its high dividend with a yield of over 11%.

Insider Monkey’s database of 910 hedge funds shows that 10 hedge funds had a stake in Enel Chile SA (NYSE:ENIC) at the end of the second quarter. The largest stakeholder in Enel Chile SA (NYSE:ENIC) was Israel Engler’s Millennium Management, which has an $11 million stake in the company.

9. Wipro Limited (NYSE:Intelligence,

Revenue (TTM): $1.41B

India-based IT services company Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) is one of the world’s most famous penny stocks. Hedge fund sentiment of Wipro Ltd. (NYSE:WIT) jumped in the second quarter, with 14 of 910 funds in the Insider Monkey database reporting a stake in the company in the period, up from 10 funds the previous quarter. The biggest hedge fund stakeholder in Wipro Ltd. (NYSE:WIT) during the period was Ben Levin, Andrew Manuel and Stephen Reynolds’ LMR Partners, who have a $14.5 million stake in the company.

8. Gerdau SA (NYSE:ggb,

Revenue (TTM): $1.60B

Brazil-based steel company Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) has a dividend yield of about 14% as of November 12.

As of the end of the second quarter of 2023, 13 hedge funds had a stake in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB). The largest stakeholder in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) during the period was John Bauer’s Contrarian Capital, which has a $94 million stake in the company.

7. Telefónica SA (NYSE:Machine,

Revenue (TTM): $1.83B

Spanish telecom company Telefónica, SA (NYSE:TEF) now ranks xth on our list of the most profitable penny stocks. In September, Telefónica, SA (NYSE:TEF) said Saudi Arabia’s STC Group had acquired a 9.9% stake in Telefónica.

As of the end of the second quarter of 2023, 11 hedge funds out of 910 funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned a stake in Telefónica, SA (NYSE:TEF). The biggest stakeholder in Telefónica, SA (NYSE:TEF) was Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, which has a $3.3 million stake in the company.

6. Ambev SA (NYSE:above,

Revenue (TTM): $2.96b

Beverage company Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) is one of the famous penny stocks that is highly profitable. Last month, Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) posted third-quarter results. Adjusted EPS in the period came to R$0.25. Revenue in the quarter fell 1.3% year over year to R$20.32 billion.

Ariel Global Fund made the following comments about Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

“Also during the quarter, we started a new position at a Brazil-based brewing company, Ambev S.A (NYSE:ABEV) in the quarter. The company produces, distributes, and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcohol and non-carbonated beverages throughout the United States. Ambev appointed a new executive leadership team in 2020 focused on transforming the company’s culture and operations. After several consecutive years of margin contraction, we expect 2023 to be a turning point and believe Ambev’s commercial strategy will help improve sales mix resulting in growth in market share, revenues and earnings. Furthermore, we like the business’s clean cash balance sheet and high free cash flow generation.

