The 15 Least Competitive Medical Specialties in America

In this article, we will see 15 Least Competitive Medical Specialties in America, We also discussed the state of the healthcare industry in America.

Choosing a medical specialization involves a combination of factors such as personal interest, aptitude and period of training. Among primary care options, family medicine and internal medicine are commonly considered. Easiest Medical Specialties to Study, with relatively short habitat compared to some other specialties. In addition, emergency medical Treatment feature that takes the least time,

It is also noteworthy that programs in primary care specialties such as family medicine, internal medicine, and pediatrics are some of the Easiest Features for International Medical Graduates (IMG), On the other hand, plastic surgery, dermatology and neurosurgery are The most competitive medical specialties in America,

Before appearing on our list of The least competitive medical specialties in the USLet’s explore the current state of the healthcare industry in America.

State of health care in America

A recent Harris Poll showed that more than 70% of American adults believe the health care system is failing to meet their needs. The survey of nearly 2,500 adults, conducted from February to March 2023, revealed widespread dissatisfaction, despite the US spending more per capita on health care than other developed countries. More than half of the respondents rated the US healthcare system a “C” or below, citing factors such as high costs (the most common criticism), profit-driven focus, insurance inaccessibility, and confusion about coverage. Specifically, 44% admitted to skipping or delaying needed care in the past two years, while 40% attributed this to cost.

Interestingly, amidst these challenges, the survey identified some positive sentiments. More than 75% of participants said providers collaborate to improve their health, 70% expressed a desire for stronger relationships with their healthcare providers, and more than 65% believe a Regular engagement with a trusted provider can improve their health. Despite disappointments, these responses suggest a nuanced perspective on possible reform of the health care system. However, these issues do not stop there.

A recent survey by the Commonwealth Fund also revealed worrying trends in US healthcare, with approximately 79 million Americans (41% of working-age Americans) experiencing medical bill issues in the past year. The surprising thing is that this rate is the highest among the nine developed countries analyzed. Even higher-income Americans are as likely as lower-income individuals in other countries to postpone health care because of cost, with 29% admitting to forgoing or delaying care. This puts the US at a disadvantage, especially given that other developed countries with universal health coverage have significantly lower rates of delayed or skipped care among higher-income populations, ranging from 6% to 16%.

Companies committed to healthcare access

As the fall and winter seasons approach, health officials are anticipating a challenging period with a potential increase in viral illnesses, including influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Specifically, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an important recommendation that allows adults aged 60 and older to receive the RSV vaccine if deemed appropriate by their healthcare provider. This is important in preventing serious respiratory infections in older adults and marks a positive development in combating RSV-related complications.

McKesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK), a leading distributor of seasonal flu vaccines, is actively supporting the distribution and administration of vaccines targeting influenza, RSV and updated COVID-19 vaccines for the 2023-2024 season. Part of the McKesson Corp. (NYSE: MCK) network, Health Mart pharmacies are positioned as accessible and trusted healthcare providers, providing a destination for individuals to receive these vaccines as they travel across the U.S. are available in communities.

In addition to addressing RSV concerns, McKesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) is also active in the commercialization of COVID-19 vaccines. The company is taking over distribution of single-strain commercial vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA), and Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ:NVXA) for the upcoming season. This includes direct purchasing through wholesale distributors Similar to the distribution of flu vaccines, McKesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) is collaborating with vaccine manufacturers to meet customer demand and ensure proper storage conditions.

On the other hand, as artificial intelligence has been at the forefront of industrial transformation, many healthcare companies are exploring the potential of AI. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), a leading biotechnology company, has joined Amazon.com, Inc. to capitalize on Generator AI to accelerate the… (NASDAQ:AMZN) has entered into a joint venture with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Advanced treatment. The partnership aims to improve the discovery, development and manufacturing capacity of medicines to serve patients suffering from serious diseases. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s collaboration with AWS extends beyond AI, to include the use of Amazon SageMaker to build, train, and deploy machine learning models. The companies are implementing cutting-edge digital and robotic technologies, including a connected digital platform on AWS, to optimize manufacturing processes at Amgen Inc’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) upcoming facility in Columbus, Ohio. The facility will include real-time data analytics, predictive maintenance capabilities and integration of machine vision systems.

Additionally, Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) has teamed up with PostEra for a major AI-powered drug discovery venture. In a deal worth $50 million upfront and $1.9 billion subject to successful results, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) and PostEra plan to advance five small molecule programs using PostEra’s AI platform.

The 15 Least Competitive Medical Specialties in America

our methodology

In compiling our ranking of The least competitive medical specialties in the US, we analyzed National Residency Match Program (NRMP) outcomes for medical residency applicants. Our evaluation primarily considered the average USMLE Step 1 scores of American senior citizens (MD/DO), arranged in descending order.

In cases where the average scores were similar, we examined the scores of International Medical Graduate (IMG) applicants from the US and other countries. Lower average scores given preference for IMG applicants.

here is a list The least competitive medical specialties in the US,

15. Diagnostic Radiology

Average American senior score: 244

Diagnostic radiology is a medical specialty that uses imaging techniques such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRI to diagnose and treat diseases. Radiologists interpret medical images to guide patient care. This is one of Least Competitive Residency Places for International Medical Graduates (IMGs),

14. Vascular Surgery

Average American senior score: 244

Vascular surgery specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases affecting blood vessels, such as arteries and veins. The average salary of a Vascular Surgeon is $266774 per year

13. Radiation Oncology

Average American senior score: 240

Radiation oncology is a medical specialty that uses ionizing radiation to treat cancer. Radiation oncologists use precise techniques to target and destroy cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. This is one of Least Competitive Medical Specialties in 2023, The average salary for a Radiation Oncologist is $167,029 per year

12. Anesthesiology

Average American senior score: 236

Anesthesiology is a medical specialty that focuses on perioperative patient care. The average salary for an anesthesiologist in the United States is $318,500 per year. It is one of the highest paid medical specialties in the world.

11. General Surgery

Average American senior score: 235

General surgery is a medical specialty that includes a wide range of surgical procedures. General surgeons diagnose, treat, and manage a variety of conditions by performing surgery on organs and tissues, except specialized areas such as the brain and heart. The average salary for a surgeon in the United States is $298341 per year.

10. Internal medicine

Average American senior score: 232

Internal medicine is a medical specialty that focuses on the prevention, diagnosis, and non-surgical treatment of adult diseases. Internal medicine is often considered one of the Most Underrated Medical Specialties, The average salary for an Internal Medicine Physician is $282992 per year in the United States.

9. Obstetrics and Gynecology

Average American senior score: 231

Obstetrics and gynecology is a medical specialty dedicated to the reproductive health of women. Obstetricians manage pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum care, while gynecologists focus on the female reproductive system, addressing issues such as menstrual disorders, infertility, and gynecological cancers. Together, they provide comprehensive care to women at different stages of life. The average salary for an Obstetrician/Gynecologist in the US is $212959 per year. It is one of the best medical specialties for women doctors and mothers.

8. Emergency Medicine

Average American senior score: 231

Emergency medicine is a medical specialty that involves the prompt diagnosis and management of serious illnesses and injuries. The average salary for an emergency medicine physician in the US is $217226 per year. This is one of Top 10 Least Competitive Medical Specialties in America,

7. Neurology

Average American senior score: 230

Neurology is a medical specialty dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of disorders affecting the nervous system. Neurologists focus on conditions such as epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and neurodegenerative diseases. The average salary for a Neurologist is $253485 per year in the United States.

6. Physical therapy and rehabilitation

Average American senior score: 230

Physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R) is a medical specialty that aims to increase and restore functional capacity and quality of life to individuals with physical disabilities or disabilities. The average Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Therapist salary in the United States is $258,390. This is one of Least Competitive Residence in America,

