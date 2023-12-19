In this part, we’ll take a look at the 13 most promising growth stocks according to analysts. If you want to follow our coverage of the latest stock market news, you can take a look at The 5 Most Promising Growth Stocks According to Analysts.

The main reason most people are attracted to the stock market is growth. If the bet is placed at the right time, the value of the investment can double or triple in a short period of time depending on market conditions. This phenomenon is so integral to the stock market that we do not need to look very far back in its history to see an illustration of it. That’s because 2023 has been the year of artificial intelligence in terms of stocks. San Francisco, California-based OpenAI took the world by storm this year when it first introduced ChatGPT – the world’s first chat bot based on generative AI – and followed it up with GPT-4, one of the most advanced AI models on the planet. There is one.

This led to a stock buying frenzy, with investors attracted to AI companies to make profits from their shares. One of the biggest beneficiaries of the boom toward AI was Santa Clara, Calif.-based semiconductor designer NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). NVIDIA designs graphics processing units (GPUs), chips that are essential for training and running advanced AI models. So how does NVIDIA connect to our story of being one of the largest providers of investment growth to the stock market? Well, NVIDIA’s ability to dominate the global AI conversation has driven its shares up a massive 249% year to date. This means that if you invested $1,000 in its shares at the beginning of this year, your investment would now be worth $3,490, leaving you with more than three times the money than you had in January.

While NVIDIA has been one of the biggest growth stories this year, overall, investors have few tools when it comes to classifying growth stocks. One of these is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. The AP/E ratio evaluates the premium that investors are willing to pay for a firm’s shares over its earnings. Generally, the higher the P/E ratio in terms of industry multiple, the stronger the ‘growth sentiment’ about a company. This is because investors are ‘valuing’ future earnings growth through the share price by paying a higher price now with the expectation of future earnings growth.

However, development is not one absolute Principles for the Stock Market. The market’s ability to deliver major growth is highly dependent on the macroeconomic environment. Once again, since 2022 and 2023 have been some of the most historic years for the market, we don’t need to look too far back to see how this worked out. 2022 was marked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and record high inflation due to low interest rates during the pandemic era. To bring down inflation, the Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates, which is not good for the market or growth stocks. Higher interest rates mean that money flows into higher-rate securities because they are essentially risk-free. This led to a stock market decline and for growth stocks, it was exacerbated by inflation. Inflation is not great for growth stocks, and not just for their market performance. High inflation means companies can’t comfortably invest in the future, demand for their products falls, and they have to tighten their belts to maintain stability.

Yet, as 2023 draws to a close, the stock market trend seems to be changing. This is because there is a growing consensus among investors that the Federal Reserve has raised rates, forcing them to adjust their investments accordingly. This got us thinking about creating a list of top growth stocks that analysts believe are promising. In this list, some of the top picks are Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

The 13 Most Promising Growth Stocks According to Analysts

our methodology

Our list of growth stocks that analysts believe is promising We ranked the top 30 components of the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF based on their average analyst share price target. Of these, the stocks that rose the most were the most promising. You may be surprised by some of the companies on this list (we are too). This tells us that we should not rely too heavily on ETFs for our investment decisions and should do our homework.

The 13 Most Promising Growth Stocks According to Analysts

13. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Average analyst share price increase: 2%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is a premium carbonated beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. Investors in the company faced some bad news in December 2023 as JPMorgan downgraded shares from Buy to Neutral and cut the share price target from $185 to $176.

As of the end of the third quarter this year, 65 of the 910 hedge funds surveyed by Insider Monkey had a stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ken Fisher of Fisher Asset Management was the firm’s largest shareholder as it owned 7.9 million shares worth $1.3 billion.

According to analysts NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is a promising growth stock.

12.Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Average analyst share price increase: 2%

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) is an information technology company that enables companies to digitally transform their business operations. The company has beaten analyst EPS estimates in all four of its latest quarters and its shares are given an average Buy rating with an average share price target of $348.86.

During Q3 2023, 55 of the 910 hedge funds covered in Insider Monkey’s research were investors in the firm. The largest investor in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) is Guardian Capital’s GuardCap Asset Management as it holds $544 million worth of shares.

11. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Average analyst share price increase: 2%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is a healthcare company that makes and sells medicines for serious diseases. Its investors got some big good news in December 2023 when Goldman Sachs upgraded shares to Buy from Neutral and set a share price target of $173.

Insider Monkey examined 910 hedge fund portfolios for the September quarter of 2023 shareholdings and found 73 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shareholders found. Marshall Wace LLP of Paul Marshall and Ian Wace was the largest shareholder with its $582 million stake.

10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Average analyst share price increase: 3%

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is one of the largest health care plans and coverage providers in the U.S. Taking advantage of the current hype about weight loss drugs, the firm announced a weight management program for its customers. Is.

As of the end of September 2023, 104 of the 910 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database held stakes in the company. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s largest hedge fund investor is Rajeev Jain’s GQG Partners, with a $1.6 billion investment.

9. Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Average analyst share price increase: 4%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is an American consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. There was some great news for investors during its first-quarter earnings call in October 2023 when management shared that Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) is on target to beat the high end of its annual revenue and profit forecasts. Is. Prices.

For the third quarter of 2023 shareholdings, 75 of the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) shareholders. Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management was the largest investor as it had a stake of $1.4 billion.

8. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Average analyst share price increase: 4%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the world’s largest ecommerce retailer and a household name. This is one of the highest-rated stocks on our list, as analysts have assigned an average share rating of Strong Buy and an average share price target of $160.66.

During this year’s September quarter, 286 of the 910 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database had invested in the company. Amazon.com, Inc. Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the largest hedge fund shareholder through its $5.2 billion investment.

7. Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Average analyst share price increase: 6%

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) is a British industrial grade raw materials firm that sells various gases such as oxygen and nitrogen. Amid interest in hydrogen as a clean fuel, the firm announced in December 2023 that its hydrogen facility in Alabama can now produce up to 30 tons per day.

Insider Monkey searched 910 hedge funds for the third quarter of 2023 to find 71 Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) shareholders. Alexander Mitchell’s Scopus Asset Management was the largest investor as it held shares worth $19.3 million.

6. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Average analyst share price increase: 8%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is a global pharmaceutical company that sells medicines for human and animal use. It got a win in December 2023 when the EU regulator approved its Keytruda drug to treat cancer.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, 85 of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey had invested in the company. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)’s largest shareholder is Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management, due to its $1.3 billion stake.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) are some of the top analyst growth stocks.

