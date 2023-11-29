In this article, we discuss the 12 best high-yield dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Gabelli. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment strategy and GAMCO Investor’s past performance, and go straight to reading The 5 Best High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Gabelli.

Mario Gabelli is a renowned investor known for his success in value investing and as the Founder, Chairman and CEO of GAMCO Investors. His investment philosophy revolves around the principles of value investing, which focuses on identifying undervalued stocks and companies with growth potential. In addition to value investing, Gabelli takes a bottom-up investing approach, carefully analyzing individual companies rather than making decisions based on broad market trends. This includes fundamental analysis, studying financial statements, understanding the business model, and assessing management quality. His investment methods have yielded impressive profits over time. His habit of picking winning stocks became famous during the 1980s, especially when he made profitable investments in the media and telecommunications industries. As of November, the billionaire’s real-time net worth is more than $1.6 billion.

Mario Gabelli’s investment firm, GAMCO Investors, oversees an impressive $30 billion of assets across various investment vehicles such as mutual funds, closed-end funds and ETFs. These funds cover a broad spectrum, from their flagship fund, the Gabelli Asset Fund, to more niche options like the Gabelli Global Mini Mites Fund, which focuses on smaller companies, and a new ETF called the Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF. It is said. , One of their oldest and most successful strategies, Gabelli Asset Management Value, has been delivering exceptional performance since its inception in 1977, with an average annual return of 14.1%. This outperforms the S&P 500 Index’s average annual return of approximately 11.5% over the same period, highlighting the consistent success of Gabelli’s investment approach.

As mentioned earlier, Gabelli is famous for investing in undervalued companies. In a recent interview with CNBC, he shared his views on investing in today’s market. He talked about his strategies and ideas for making smart investments in the current financial scenario. Here are some of his comments:

“In the market we want to buy good companies with good management and good valuations. To the extent that the market comes down and to the extent that the fabulous seven trillions are in, there are opportunities for smaller companies, and beyond that we believe that corporate lovemaking, M&A, even the Federal Trade Commission will do the same “Doing what they’re doing.”

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, GAMCO Investors’ 13F portfolio was valued at approximately $8.6 billion, compared to $9.5 billion in the previous quarter. The hedge fund had large investments in the services, industrial goods and consumer goods sectors. Some of the firm’s major holdings include Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). In this article, we will discuss Gabelli’s high-dividend stocks.

Our Methodology:

For this list, we selected high-dividend stocks from GAMCO Investors’ 13F portfolio through the third quarter of 2023. The dividend stocks mentioned below have yields above 3% as of November 29. Companies are ranked according to the firm’s stake in them.

12. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Value of GAMCO investors’ stake: $15,056,404

Dividend yield as of Nov 29: 3.49%

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is a diversified healthcare company that operates in various sectors of the healthcare industry. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.605 per share, which was increased by 10% last year. This was the company’s second consecutive year of dividend increases. The stock’s dividend yield as of November 29 was 3.49%. CVS is one of the best dividend stocks in billionaire Gabelli’s portfolio.

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, GAMCO investors owned 215,646 shares in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), worth more than $15 million. The company represented 0.17% of the firm’s 13F portfolio.

Of the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey as of the third quarter of 2023, 64 funds owned a stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), compared to 66 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is more than $1.85 billion.

11. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Value of GAMCO investors’ stake: $16,886,514

Dividend yield as of Nov 29: 3.22%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is a leading clean energy company primarily involved in the generation, transmission and distribution of electrical energy. On October 13, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4675 per share, which was in line with its previous dividend. The company has maintained a streak of 27 consecutive years of dividend increases. With a dividend yield of 3.22% as of November 28, NEE is one of the best high-dividend stocks in billionaire Gabelli’s portfolio.

GAMCO investors own NextEra Energy, Inc. at the end of Q3 2023 (NYSE:NEE) had 294,755 shares, worth more than $16.8 million. The company’s stake in the company’s 13F portfolio was 0.18%.

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, 58 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database held NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE), compared to 59 in the previous quarter. The consolidated value of these stakes is more than $1.44 billion.

10. Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Value of GAMCO investors’ stake: $17,720,867

Dividend yield as of Nov 29: 5.01%

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) is an American electric utility company that generates and distributes electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout its service area. At the end of the third quarter of 2023, GAMCO investors owned 349,524 shares of the company, worth more than $17.7 million. The company made up 0.2% of billionaire Gabelli’s portfolio.

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) has been consistently increasing its dividend for the past 18 years and currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.6125 per share. The stock’s dividend yield as of November 29 is 5.01%.

Evergy, Inc. The number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey that own stakes in EVRG (NASDAQ:EVRG) rose to 34 in 3Q2023 from 27 last quarter. The consolidated value of these stakes is approximately $604 million. Among these hedge funds, Citadel Investment Group was the company’s major stakeholder in the third quarter.

9. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Value of GAMCO investors’ stake: $18,234,461

Dividend yield as of Nov 29: 4.42%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is a global financial services firm that operates in various areas of finance. The company has a significant wealth management division that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families and institutions. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share and its dividend yield as of November 29 is 4.42%.

At the end of Q3 2023, GAMCO investors held 223,270 shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), worth more than $18.2 million. The company made up 0.21% of the firm’s 13F portfolio. During the quarter, hedge funds reduced their position in the company by 3%.

As of the close of Q3 2023, 59 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned a stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), up from 54 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is more than $2.5 billion.

8. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Value of GAMCO investors’ stake: $23,054,590

Dividend yield as of Nov 29: 3.25%

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is one of America’s largest financial institutions and offers a wide range of financial services. The bank also provides investment banking services to corporations, institutions and governments. It currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share and has been paying uninterrupted dividends to shareholders for the last 24 years. The stock’s dividend yield as of November 29 is 3.25%, making BAC one of the best high-dividend stocks in billionaire Gabelli’s portfolio.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) made up 0.26% of GAMCO investors’ portfolio at the end of Q3 2023. The hedge fund held a BAC stake worth more than $23 million.

The number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey that own a stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) stood at 88 in the third quarter of 2023, down from 90 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is more than $31.3 billion. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway was the company’s major stakeholder in the third quarter.

7. J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Value of GAMCO investors’ stake: $23,785,174

Dividend yield as of Nov 29: 3.87%

JM Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) is an Ohio-based food and beverage company that operates in various sectors of the consumer goods industry. During the third quarter of 2023, GAMCO Investors increased their position in the company by 2% and ended the quarter with an SJM stake worth over $23.7 million. The company represented 0.27% of the firm’s 13F portfolio.

On October 19, The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share, a 4% increase from July. Through this increase, the company extended its dividend growth period to 22 years. Furthermore, the stock’s dividend yield of 3.87% as of November 29 makes SJM one of the best stocks in billionaire Gabelli’s portfolio.

According to Insider Monkey’s database, J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) was part of 33 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2023, up from 29 the previous quarter. The total value of shares owned by these hedge funds is approximately $460 million.

6. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Value of GAMCO investors’ stake: $38,888,865

Dividend yield as of Nov 29: 3.91%

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is a diversified telecommunications company that operates in both wireless and wireline communications. The company is just two years away from becoming the dividend king, having increased its payout for 48 consecutive years. It currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per share and its dividend yield as of November 29 is 3.91%.

During the third quarter of 2023, GAMCO investors owned Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) had more than 2.1 million shares, worth more than $38.8 million. The hedge fund increased its position in the company by 2%, which now represents 0.45% of the firm’s 13F portfolio.

According to Insider Monkey’s database, Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was a popular stock among niche funds during the third quarter of 2023, as hedge fund positions increased from 18 the previous quarter to 27 at the end of the quarter. The collective value of shares held by these hedge funds is more than $225.7 million. Among these hedge funds, Third Point was the company’s major stakeholder in Q3.

