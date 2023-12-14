The 12 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Today According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

In this article, we’ll take a look at the 12 best growth stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to check out our overview of Mr. Fisher, his hedge funds, growth investing, and the general stock market environment, you can take a look at this. The 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Today According to Billionaire Ken Fisher.

Ken Fisher is one of the richest people in the hedge fund industry and the world, with Forbes magazine estimating his net worth at $7.5 billion as of December 2023. The reason Mr. Fisher is so rich is because he has been investing in the stock market for decades through his hedge fund Fisher Investments. Insider Monkey research shows that as of September 2023, Fiserv’s investment portfolio was worth $176 billion – making it one of the largest hedge funds in the world. Of course, the $176 billion portfolio does not necessarily represent all the capital that investors have parked in Mr. Fisher’s hedge fund. In fact, the real value may be lower because hedge funds often use clients’ money to borrow more money from banks and then invest it in the stock market – which often means the value of the portfolio is less than that of the hedge fund. is more than capital. Can claim on.

2023 has been a great year for Fisher Investments if we consider its portfolio value. That’s because by the end of the third quarter of 2022, the firm’s investment portfolio was worth $133 billion, representing 32% annual growth in 2023. Looking at the stock market’s performance in 2023, it is not surprising why Fisher Investments has been able to increase its investment share. Technology stocks have made a strong comeback this year, with the S&P 500 Information Technology index rising 52% year to date and the leading technology index, the NASDAQ 100, posting a 49.87% increase in returns. Fisher Investments’ top three investments in the September quarter this year were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – which makes the portfolio’s growth self-explanatory.

For its investment strategies, Fisher Investments targets stock markets in the US, Europe, UK, emerging markets and other regions. At the heart of its investment strategy is the belief that an investor should “Must identify information that is not widely known or interpret widely known information separately from other market participants and correctly.“To take advantage of this information analysis edge, hedge funds”Applies proprietary capital markets technology to seek out and process opportunities to exploit such information.,

Switching gears, while others, such as Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett and Baupost Group’s Seth Klarman, are value investors who want to find stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value, Mr. Fisher also focuses on growth stocks. Let’s concentrate. These stocks have high financial ratios that reflect market sentiment about their underlying business models and catalysts that could enable rapid revenue growth in the future. When it comes to selecting growth stocks, while one of the most important ratios that everyone uses is the price to earnings (P/E) ratio, it is not the only ratio that is used. Another ratio is the price to sales (P/S) ratio, which measures the premium that the market is paying on a firm’s net sales.

As a testament to Mr. Fisher’s contributions to the finance industry, it was he who actually originated the P/S ratio. P/S was introduced to the finance industry in 1984 when Mr. Fisher wrote an article for the American Association of Individual Investors. (AAII). In this article, he compared the P/S ratio to the P/E ratio as a real indicator of a stock’s popularity.

according to him:

The price-sales ratio measures the popularity of a stock. It is helpful for many investing principles. A long-established standard of legendary investors such as Warren Buffett, Philip Fisher, Benjamin Graham, John Templeton and others is to buy unpopular shares of good companies. But first, you need to know whether a stock is popular or not. It is becoming common to view low price-earnings stocks as synonymous with low popularity. I have nothing against a low price-earnings school and I see a low price-earnings ratio as a viable way to get above average reward at less than average risk. But a low price-earnings ratio is not a strong measure of popularity. They are very flexible. There is too much focus on current earnings. Earnings are a result – not the cause. At most, they are the result of a lot of accounting assumptions making their way through an operating company’s books. The fundamental factors affecting a stock’s value are more closely aligned with the top half of the income statement – ​​a company’s product positioning and the cost structure that allows it to do a certain amount of business. Employing the price-sales ratio as another tool of analysis helps put stocks in their proper perspective.

Today, we’ll take a look at Ken Fisher’s top growth stock picks. Some notable names are Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), and Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY).

The 12 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Today According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

our methodology

To create our list of the best growth stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher, we ranked his top 32 investments based on their price to forward earnings ratio and picked the top stocks during Q3 2023.

The Best Growth Stocks to Buy Today According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

12.Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Latest price to forward earnings ratio: 26.6

salesforce, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is an American technology company that enables businesses to manage their customer relationships and data. It expanded its presence in the AI ​​market in December after it was announced by a recruitment company. To improve the user experience, Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s chatbot.

During the September quarter of 2023, 122 of the 910 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database held a stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ken Fisher of Fisher Asset Management was the firm’s largest shareholder as it owned 14.1 million shares worth $2.8 billion.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY), Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is a top Ken Fisher Growth Stock.

11. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Latest Price to Forward Earnings Ratio: 28.99

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is an entertainment company that enables users to watch television shows, movies, and other content. The company’s shareholders got some big news in December 2023, when a report shared with Reuters revealed that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will increase its advertising revenue by a massive 50% next year.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, 102 of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey were investors in the firm. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s largest hedge fund investor is Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management as it has a stake of $1.5 billion.

10. MasterCard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Latest Price to Forward Earnings Ratio: 29.15

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is a financial products and services provider. It has beaten analyst EPS estimates in all four of its latest quarters and shares are given an average Strong Buy rating with an average share price target of $447.91.

Insider Monkey searched 910 hedge funds for Q3 2023 shareholdings to find 140 MasterCard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shareholders. Charles Akre’s Akre Capital Management was the largest shareholder due to its $2.3 billion investment.

9. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Latest Price to Forward Earnings Ratio: 29.33

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the world’s largest consumer technology company. These days there is speculation in the market that the company’s future iPhones may have 6G technology, because Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) job ads show it’s looking to hire 6G engineers.

As of the end of the third quarter this year, 134 of the 910 hedge funds covered by Insider Monkey owned a stake in the tech company. Apple Inc. in our database. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s largest investor is Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway as it owns $156 billion worth of shares.

8. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Latest Price to Forward Earnings Ratio: 33.22

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is another technology giant. December was a significant month for its stock as Cathie Wood’s Ark Investments revealed it had bought more than 8,800 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares for the first such purchase since Q1 2023.

As of the third quarter of 2023, 306 out of 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey bought and owned shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Michael Larson’s Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust was the firm’s largest shareholder through its $12.4 billion investment.

7. ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Latest Price to Forward Earnings Ratio: 33.78

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) is one of the most important industrial equipment companies in the world as it makes and sells machines that are used to make semiconductors. Its shares have an average Buy rating and analysts have set an average share price target of $720.

As this year’s September quarter ended, 57 of the 910 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database were investors in the firm. The biggest hedge fund investor in ASML Holdings NV (NASDAQ:ASML) is Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management as it owns 2.8 million shares worth $2.8 billion.

6. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Latest Price to Forward Earnings Ratio: 34.85

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a software company best known for its image editing and other products. The company is ending 2023 on a high note, as it updated its web and application design system, Spectrum, in December 2023.

Of the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 112 bought Adobe Inc. during Q3 2023. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder as it owned shares worth $2.3 billion.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), and Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY) are some of the top growth stocks to buy according to Kane Fisher.

