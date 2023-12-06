In this article, we discuss the 11 youngest hedge fund billionaires and their top stock picks. Jump to Skip to detailed analysis of the hedge fund industry and its performance The 5 Youngest Hedge Fund Billionaires and Their Top Stock Picks,

Hedge funds are specialized investment pools that attract high to ultra high net worth individuals. The best performing funds are run by people who can be considered financial experts. They adopt complex strategies and tactics to maximize returns and manage risks by going beyond traditional investment methods. By the end of 2023, the hedge fund industry is expected to reach a record $5 trillion in assets under management. Additionally, Goldman Sachs estimates that hedge funds will outperform a 60/40 portfolio in 2023.

Our previous report shows that there are over 30,000 hedge funds, and 65% of them are US-based. An example of the complex and unique strategies adopted by hedge funds can be taken from DE Shaw. According to the firm, it employs mathematicians, physicists, computer scientists, economists, analysts, business-builders and systems architects who “share business ideas, identify and address risks, create tools and explore new opportunities.” Let’s work together to find out. While the S&P 500 and NASDAQ were facing steep declines in 2022 due to rising inflation and interest rates, DE Shaw returned nearly $8 billion to its clients. Its returns were second only to Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, which returned a whopping $16 billion.

Hedge funds are known for finding opportunities that ordinary investors miss during difficult economic conditions. Lewis Bacon, one of the macro trading giants, predicted the market crash of 1987 and reported returns of approximately 86% in the first year of his hedge fund’s founding. Furthermore, some of these investment wizards predicted the great financial crisis of 2007–2009 and made big bucks by betting against subprime mortgages through credit default swaps. John Paulson of Paulson & Co. and “big short” investor Michael Burry were some of the most prominent names to emerge during the housing crisis. Paulson managed to earn approximately $15 billion for investors, while Burry made a personal profit of $100 million and earned $700 million for his investors.

hedge fund bets

The technology sector experienced massive gains, and billionaire hedge fund managers are not averse to investing as much as possible in the sector in 2023. According to our proprietary data tracking 910 hedge funds, companies were loading up on Microsoft Corporation. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. in Q3 (NASDAQ:AMZN), Meta Platform, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hedge fund sentiment was the highest in these five stocks this quarter and total hedge fund investments in these stocks increased by approximately $23.21 billion. During the year, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw the largest increase of hedge fund investors as 89 hedge funds had stakes in the company in the third quarter of 2022, and the number reached 180 hedge funds by the third quarter of 2023. .

While tech stocks have seen huge gains in the first nine months of 2023, there are still experts who are a bit skeptical about such growth and expect a correction in the tech sector.

The energy sector performed poorly in the first half of 2023, but was the best performing sector in the third quarter due to production cuts by OPEC and Russia and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The Energy Select Sector SPDR fund was down more than 3.8% in the first half and rose 11.36% in the third quarter. Many hedge funds took advantage of the gains. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) saw significant increases in total hedge fund investments in the third quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) was also one of the S&P 500’s top gainers during the quarter.

In the third quarter, some of the stocks most commonly seen in the portfolios of young billionaire hedge fund managers included Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

We’ve also covered the best stock picks from other hedge fund billionaires extensively. You can check out Billionaire Lee Cooperman’s 10 Stock Picks with Huge Upside Potential, Billionaire Gabelli’s 10 Stock Picks with Huge Upside Potential, and Billionaire David Einhorn’s 10 Stock Picks with Huge Upside Potential.

honorable mention

Hedge fund billionaires in our article are those who are currently managing an investment portfolio. However, the list of youngest hedge fund billionaires would be incomplete without this John Douglas Arnold, He’s not on our list because Arnold closed his hedge fund in 2012 and no longer has a publicly available investment portfolio. John Arnold is now around 49 years old and his net worth is $3.3 billion. He founded his own hedge fund, Centaurus Advisors, in 2002 and by 2007, he became the youngest billionaire in the United States.

Since closing his hedge fund, John Arnold focuses mostly on his philanthropic ventures with his wife, Laura Munoz.

The Youngest Hedge Fund Billionaires and Their Top Stock Picks

our methodology

For this article, we selected the 11 youngest billionaire hedge fund managers after scouring the Forbes billionaires list. The names were listed in descending order of age as of 5 December.

The Youngest Hedge Fund Billionaires and Their Top Stock Picks

11. Rajeev Jain

Age: 55

Net worth as of December 5: $3.2 billion

Top Stock Pick: Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rajeev Jain is the Founder, Chairman and CIO of GQG Partners. He was born in India and moved to the United States to pursue an MBA, which he received from the University of Miami. He began his investing career in 1994 with Vontobel Asset Management, where he was co-portfolio manager. Jain later became co-CEO of the firm before leaving it in 2016 to set up his own hedge fund. GQG Partners has offices on three continents and manages over $105 billion of assets.

As of Q3 2023, Rajeev Jain’s 13F portfolio was worth $43.2 billion and the majority of it was covered by technology stocks. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was his top pick in Q3. GQG Partners owned 14.039 million shares of the company, worth more than $6.1 billion. The firm was also the top investor in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the quarter.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Meta Platform, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) was among Rajeev Jain’s GQG Partners’ Top 5 Stock Picks.

10. Michael Platt

Age: 55

Net worth as of December 5: $16 billion

Top Stock Pick: Criterio SA (NASDAQ:CRTO,

Michael Platt is a British financier and hedge fund manager. He is the co-founder and managing director of BlueCrest Capital Management. Platt closed his hedge fund to outside investors in December 2015 and converted it into a private investment partnership. Since then, his firm has shown some remarkable performance. In 2016 and 2017, BlueCrest generated 50% and 54% returns, respectively. Moreover, the company has given returns of 95% in 2020 and more than 150% in 2022.

Advertising firm Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) was Michael Platt’s top stock pick in the third quarter. The company covered about 3% of his firm with 2.26 million shares worth about $66 million.

9. Ken Griffin

Age: 54

Net worth as of December 5: $36.1 billion

Top Stock Pick: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group was the top performing hedge fund of 2022 after generating $16 billion. Griffin has been a successful investor from a young age. He started trading from his dorm at Harvard and made a profit of $5000 from his trading. Ken Griffin is the richest hedge fund manager on our list of youngest hedge fund billionaires. His net worth almost tripled in the last three years and increased from $12 billion in 2020 to $36 billion in 2023.

In Q3, Ken Griffin’s top stock pick was Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). He increased his stake in the company by 48% to more than 5 million shares worth $1.59 billion.

8. Larry Robbins

Age: 53

Net worth as of December 5: $1.9 billion

Top Stock Pick: Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:thc,

Larry Robbins is the CEO and founder of New York-based Glenview Capital Management, which was launched in 2000. Robbins is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, where he received a BS in Economics and Engineering. Robbins’ investment philosophy is somewhat similar to that of Warren Buffett and Seth Klarman and uses a value investing strategy.

Glenview Capital’s portfolio was valued at $4.41 billion in the third quarter. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) was Robbins’ top pick this quarter with 6.865 million shares worth $452.344 million, representing 10.24% of the investment portfolio. Glenview Capital was also the company’s most significant shareholder in the third quarter.

7. John Overdeck

Age: 53

Net worth as of December 5: $7.3 billion

Top Stock Pick: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL,

John Overdeck is Co-President and Co-Founder of Two Sigma Advisors. The son of a retired senior mathematician, Overdeck became an International Mathematical Olympiad silver medalist between the ages of 16 and 17. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in statistics from Stanford University.

Two Sigma Advisors has approximately $60 billion in assets under management and has offices in the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. In Q3, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was Two Sigma Advisors’ top stock pick with 6.409 million shares worth $1.097 billion. Additionally, this quarter, the fund invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), and was extremely bullish on Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY) and increased his stake by 333. %, 1856%, and 1200%, respectively.

6. Christopher Rokos

Age: 53

Net worth as of December 5: $1.5 billion

Top Stock Pick: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Christopher Rokos is the founder and chief investment officer of Rokos Capital Management and one of the former founding partners of Brevan Howard Asset Management. Rokos earned a bachelor’s degree from Pembroke College, Oxford University, and an MA in mathematics from the same institution. Initially working at UBS Group AG, Rokos soon joined The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). From there, Rokos moved to Credit Suisse and left it after four years to establish Brevan Howard Asset Management with four other Credit Suisse directors.

Rocos Capital has four offices and seven asset classes and classifies itself as a “global alternative investment fund manager”. The fund’s 13F portfolio was valued at approximately $13.77 billion in the third quarter. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was Chris Rokos’ top stock pick in the third quarter.

While Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was Rokos’ top pick, unlike many other billionaire hedge fund managers, Meta Platforms, Inc. He had no stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:META) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Click to continue reading and see the 5 youngest hedge fund billionaires and their top stock picks,

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. nobody. The 11 Youngest Hedge Fund Billionaires and Their Top Stock Picks Originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source: finance.yahoo.com