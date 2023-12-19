In this article, we’ll take a look at the 11 most promising metaverse stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to check out our overview of what the Metaverse is and the latest news, take a look at The 5 Most Promising Metaverse Stocks to Buy.

The metaverse is a new technological field that aims to take humans into the digital realm. Ever since personal computers became popular in the 1990s, and 3D graphics cards began to make their way onto the market around the same time, humans have used a virtual experience in the form of video games for their entertainment. In fact, the global video game market is worth $224 billion by the end of 2022, and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% to $610 billion by 2032. It’s safe to say, digital experiences are here to stay, and as technology advances, they’re also evolving with the times.

While traditional video games limit the player to looking at a screen or using a headset, the metaverse seeks to take them into the digital realm. While there are many different definitions for the metaverse, the simplest is that it is a 3D environment that allows people to have lifelike, yet digital experiences. The metaverse gained public attention during the coronavirus pandemic, as people were forced to stay indoors and had to work and play from home.

This increase in consumer interest did not go unnoticed by the finance industry and investors. Crunchbase data shows that in 2021, metaverse companies doubled their capital to $10 billion. According to data from consulting firm McKinsey, this figure will increase further in 2022 when $120 billion flew into the region during the first eight months of the year. And despite the general pessimism in the industry regarding the technology, McKinsey is also quite optimistic about the future of the metaverse as it expects the sector to generate up to $5 trillion in value by 2030.

Building on the investment influx in 2022, 2023 is set to be a busy year for the metaverse. There are few companies right now with the software and computing power to operate such a platform, and one of them is San Mateo, California-based video game developer Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX). Roblox made a splash in November 2023 when it announced its Roblox Connect platform. Through Roblox Connect, Roblox players will be able to call and communicate with their friends in the digital realm. This is a unique service, and the announcement also has a positive impact on the firm’s shares, which have struggled in 2023. Between January and the end of the first week of November, Roblox shares fell 16%, but since it announced Roblox Connect the stock has risen 17% to 6%, a year-to-date gain.

Any mention of Metaverse is the property of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), the only big tech mega cap company that is extremely bullish on the metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Meta, has invested $36 billion in the Metaverse, but so far, this money has yielded little results. Still, its scale allows it to enter new markets, and the launch of Meta’s Quest 3 virtual reality headset in October stimulated the declining VR market somewhat. However, data from CNBC shows that as of the end of November, VR headset sales in the US declined by 40% to $664 million. It seems that the metaverse will take some time to reach users.

Commenting on Quest and the Metaverse, here’s what the Meta chief had to say during the firm’s latest earnings call:

Now finally, apart from AI, our other major long-term focus is the metaverse. And we’ve just launched our most powerful headset yet, the Quest 3, at a very competitive price. We’ve made a lot of improvements there, including a next-generation chipset with 2x the graphics performance, our best display ever, and a 40% thinner form factor than the Quest 2. But the most important breakthrough for the Quest 3 is that it is the first mainstream mixed reality device. And what that means is that when you put the device on, you see your physical room all around you, and you can bring digital objects and games into your physical space, whether it’s a ping pong table, your workstation, the Xbox. Play the game on a big screen TV, or your friends as holograms. The early reviews have been great and it’s been fun to see how people react to it. We also launched the next generation of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. They are upgraded from the first generation in basically every way. Better cameras, clearer audio, they’re lighter, they have more styles, and now you can even live stream video from them. But most importantly, these are the first smart glasses to come with Meta AI. So you can ask questions about your glasses all day long. It will answer them straight into your ear. And in many ways, glasses are the ideal form factor for an AI device because they enable your AI assistant to see what you see and hear what you hear. Again, it’s good to see the early reviews, they’re very positive, and I’m looking forward to seeing this place grow quickly in the coming years. We’re also making progress on software for the metaverse. The horizon is now rising rapidly. There are even more new worlds coming online, like Super Rumble and Citadel.

Today we’ll take a look at some promising Metaverse stocks according to hedge funds, including Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) are notable ones. ,

our methodology

As part of the process of compiling the most promising Metaverse stocks according to hedge funds, we ranked the top 30 holdings of the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF based on the number of hedge funds that bought its shares during the third quarter of 2023 And had chosen the top stocks.

11. ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2023: 57

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) is the only company in the world capable of building high-end chip manufacturing machines, making it indispensable to powering the metaverse. Shares are given an average Buy rating, but analysts’ average share price is on the downside as it is valued at $686.17.

During Q3 2023, 57 of the 910 hedge funds covered by Insider Monkey’s research were shareholders of the firm. The largest shareholder of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) is Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management, due to its $2.8 billion investment.

10. Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2023: 67

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is a semiconductor company whose GPUs power smartphones and AR headsets. The firm was at the center of a strange analyst note from Morgan Stanley in December 2023, in which the bank downgraded shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) from Strong Buy to Hold, but raised the share price target from $119 to $132. Had done it.

Insider Monkey searched 910 hedge funds for shareholdings as of September quarter 2023 and found 67 Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) investors. John Overdeck and David Siegel of Two Sigma Advisors were the firm’s largest investors as they held a stake of $362 million.

9. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2023: 89

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is a renowned global entertainment company that operates theme parks and video streaming services. While the company spun off its entire metaverse division earlier this year, its Disney+ service offers immersive 3D experiences.

During the third quarter of this year, 89 of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey held a stake in the company. The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) largest shareholder is Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners, due to a $2.6 billion investment.

8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2023: 107

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) is the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer. This metaverse is a major beneficiary of any positive developments in the industry because whether it is Qualcomm or NVIDIA, both have to go to TSMC to make their semiconductors.

As Q3 2023 ended, 107 of the 910 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database were shareholders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TSM). The largest investor among these was Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management as it held 30 million shares worth $2.6 billion.

7. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2023: 110

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is a GPU designer whose products are essential to powering digital experiences. The company’s shares have been given an average Strong Buy rating and analysts have set an average share price target of $139.44.

Insider Monkey’s research of 910 hedge funds in the third quarter of 2023 found that 110 were investors in the firm. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s largest shareholder is Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management as it has a stake of $2.8 billion.

6. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2023: 134

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the world’s largest technology company and its Vision Pro headset puts a person inside a computer to interact with apps in real time. However these days the company is in some trouble because due to patent dispute it has had to stop selling some products in America.

Through September 2023, 134 of the 910 hedge funds surveyed by Insider Monkey held a stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were bought and owned. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway was the largest stakeholder with a massive stake worth $156 billion.

