The 11 best Black Friday impulse buy deals available right now

If you’ve already thought about holiday shopping, you know that Black Friday deals have already started at retailers: Amazon’s Black Friday sales started last week, and Best Buy, Walmart and Others have plenty of early Black Friday sales online right now. Very. You know you can get big discounts on big-budget items like a TV or iPad, and you’re probably planning on making these purchases. But don’t miss your chance to swipe the savings on your products too was not on your list this year, but this one will make your life better – or make a nice gift.

Also: The best Black Friday deals

Our team at ZDNET is just like you this holiday season, and we’re not shy about sharing the best impulse buys—the items you talk yourself into adding to the cart and purchasing arbitrarily—that you can’t buy right now. Can be obtained from many different retailers. It doesn’t matter if you’re buying a want or a want item, these impulse buys are all great deals.

Best Black Friday Impulse Buys 2023

The suggestion of a portable power bank may sound like a complete snooze-fest – but just hear me out. If you live in an area with power cuts or inclement weather, it’s great to have a power bank on hand to charge your devices and when you’re not planning on being off-grid.

If you frequently camp, travel, or like to keep power in your vehicle for emergencies, a portable power bank is easily a reasonable purchase. This one from Jackery is practical, useful, and it’s discounted to $80 right now.

This is just common sense. There aren’t too many discounts or deals on Apple products throughout the year, so while you can always pick up a bundle of useful AirTags and save some cash, I’d call it a win. AirTags are great for connecting frequently lost or misplaced items like keys, wallets, handbags, and they provide seamless location tracking that can be viewed from your Apple devices.

If you’re planning on making 2024 the year you clean up your life, you’ll need a practical (and portable) option for cleaning up those messes (you know, both inside and outside your home).

The Shark MessMaster can be used on wet or dry spills and for portable vacuuming or spot cleaning. With a one-gallon capacity and the Rinse & Ready self-cleaning feature, the VS101 can tackle just about anything you throw at it, and it’s $30 off right now.

OK, so maybe you’re okay writing your work notes on random pieces of paper in your desk drawer or left on the counter (I see you’re writing quick notes on your opened mail ) – Or, you can organize your notes in one, smart place. With RocketBook, easily transfer your notes from notebook pages to your phone.

If you’re on the verge of diving into virtual reality, you now have the chance to check out MetaQuest 2 for a nice savings, with the option to bundle a deal with an Amazon gift card (saving you even more).

Meta Quest 2 is lightweight, portable, comfortable and runs almost all content from the Meta Quest ecosystem. According to ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Heiner, this is the best VR headset worth the money right now.

When it comes to Black Friday sales, air mattresses might not be the first thing that comes to mind. But the usefulness of a quality air mattress (even one with a built-in air pump) cannot be underestimated. If you often have family or friends over, but guest room or bed space is limited, air mattresses are perfect – but they usually aren’t cheap.

Right now you can save $54 on this ultra-plush, 18-inch queen mattress (not including floor topper). It’s a must-have for newlyweds, large families, and even college students meeting friends or family, and is also perfect for children’s sleepovers. This really is such an easily forgotten household necessity that it’s great to have on hand.

Current price: $179

Original price: $259

Okay, so maybe you don’t need a new Apple Watch. But maybe you’re eyeing an upgrade or looking to get your first smartwatch. Here’s the good news: Now’s the time to add it to your cart. Apple’s base model Watch – the SE (2nd generation) – is on sale ahead of Black Friday at its lowest price ever at $179. That’s a savings of $70 on Apple’s newest baseline wearable, a deal we’ve never seen before.

Too: Watch SE (2nd generation) is down to its lowest price ever

The Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) offers a solid roundup of the top features and all the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, stay connected, keep track of your health, and stay safe. Equipped with an updated system to run 20% faster and features like crash detection and improved workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever, especially if you’re looking for the advanced features introduced in the new Series 8, 9, or Ultra. are doing. Ultra 2 model.

The Watch SE is approved by ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Heiner. “If you’re new to the Apple Watch, trying it out for the first time, and aren’t sure you need all the latest health sensors, the Apple Watch SE is a great place to start,” says Hiner. And if you need any further reassurance, this purchase is one I’ve already made to replace my old Watch Series 3. So why not get the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) for $70 off right now?

Current price: $299

Original price: $450

Enter your Jetson era and cut down on mopping time with the Robot Mop. While many robotic cleaning devices are now popular, they can be expensive purchases. There’s no better time to optimize your cleaning schedule than right now, when you can save $150 on this ZDNET-approved robot mop.

Review: Braava M6: An essential robot mop

When ZDNET expert reviewer Beth Mauder reviewed the Braava M6, she was impressed by the mop’s ease of use and cleaning capabilities. “The bottom line is that the Braava Jet M6 is worth every penny… mopping is time-consuming and tedious, and giving this job to a capable robot frees up a huge chunk of my time. My peace of mind and For sanity, this is an essential tool.”

Current price: $480

Original price: $599

If you’re a girly girl like me, you know that the Dyson Airwrap is a great styling tool, and it’s been around for a long time. The AirWrap uses Air and Dyson’s top technology to style your hair flawlessly and easily (you know, if you’re a twenty-something with a vendetta against curling irons like me).

Despite its pros, the Airwrap is still an expensive purchase, but right now you can save $119 on Amazon – a deal we rarely see available. It’s a great gift for any hair-obsessed family or friend who doesn’t already have one, and ZDNET editor Sabrina Ortiz is living proof: “I was gifted the Dyson AirWrap two Christmases ago because I Was impressed the first time it made it onto my Christmas wish list. I can totally say it’s worth the hype. With one tool you can straighten, curl and blow dry your hair. Can I ask for more? Need to say?”

Current price: $199

Original price: $279

Maybe you’re thinking of upgrading your wireless earbuds, or you’ve lost one of your buds, or you’re a great gift giver and are looking for a replacement. Now’s the time to snag new wireless earbuds before Black Friday, and the Bose QuietComfort II are top notch.

Too: The best Black Friday headphone deals

In ZDNET’s pick of the best true wireless earbuds ahead of the release of the new Ultra model, the Bose QuietComfort II offers up to 6 hours of listening performance. Bose’s top-class acoustic noise cancellation (ANC) technology delivers true peace (who doesn’t want that?) within this pair of wireless earbuds.

Using microphones hidden in the earbuds, they also monitor external sound and emit an anti-sound wave to cancel out any noise other than what you’re listening to. And when you want to tune back into your surroundings, the Aware Mode feature allows you to hear your music and surroundings simultaneously at a lower level. If you’re looking to level up your listening game, there’s no reason to wait.

Too: Best Earbuds of 2023

Current price: $55

Original price: $130

Listen, I’m 22 and I’m going to buy this Amazon bundle. Amazon’s flagship tech products make great gifts for people of all ages, and I’m not exaggerating. Need something for your little cousin? echo show. What about grandma? echo show. That one friend who has everything and nothing at the same time? Yes, I’ll still buy an Echo Show. The Echo Show is an Alexa-equipped smart home hub that allows you to ask questions, set reminders, and more.

Too: Amazon’s Echo Show 5 made me a smart believer

Not only does this bundle come with the latest children’s model, the Echo Show 5, but it also comes with the Echo Glow Lite, which, contrary to Amazon’s advertising, won’t work no matter how old you are. Another great perk of saving $55 with this bundle? You can gift the items separately, or choose to gift them together.

Black Friday, the holiday shopping palooza of the year, falls on the same day every year – the Friday after Thanksgiving, which is always the fourth Thursday in November. This year Black Friday falls on November 24, the day after Thanksgiving, on November 23, 2023.

Amazon’s Black Friday and holiday deals start on November 17 and end on November 27, running concurrently with Cyber ​​Week sales from November 24-27. Cyber ​​Monday falls on November 27 this year, ending the traditional Cyber ​​Week sales before December, although there are still deals likely to be found at big retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, and others.

ZDNET will be tracking the best deals in several popular and in-demand categories until the end of the holiday shopping season. Be sure to check back frequently when shopping to get the best savings (we mean our lists are updated multiple times per week).

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy – devices and products we want, need, or recommend. Our experts used established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether a deal was actually on sale and how often it dropped, looking for deals that were at least 20% off (or more rarely were on sale).

We also looked at customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we’re recommending. Our recommendations may be based on extensive research and comparison shopping as well as our own testing. The goal is to give you the most accurate advice to help you shop better.

What are the best Black Friday deals? ZDNET’s experts are spotting early Black Friday deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg and other sites. Here are the top deals found so far by category.

Source: www.zdnet.com