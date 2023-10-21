The 10-year Treasury yield surpassed 5% for the first time since 2007. Here’s what it means for you

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, a key barometer for mortgage rates, auto loans and student loans, reached 5% on Thursday for the first time since 2007.

As a result the cost of borrowing may be even higher.

One group that benefits from higher rates: savers.

After Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said “inflation is still very high,” expectations that the U.S. central bank could continue to tighten monetary policy pushed the 10-year yield higher for the first time since July 2007, leading psychologists. Went above the level.

“This has a real impact on the economy, ultimately affecting every person in America,” said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com.

The yield on the 10-year note is a barometer for mortgage rates and other types of loans.

According to Brett House, an economics professor at Columbia Business School, “When the 10-year yield goes up, it will have an impact on almost everything.”

Even though many of these consumer loans are fixed, anyone taking a new loan will still pay more in interest, he said.

A bond’s yield is the total annual return investors receive from bond payments. Economists say several factors are responsible for the recent rise in Treasury yields.

For one, yields rise and fall according to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy and investors’ inflation expectations.

In this case, the central bank has aggressively raised its benchmark rate from early 2022 to control historically high inflation, pushing up bond yields. Inflation has declined significantly since then. However, Fed officials and recent strong US economic data suggest that interest rates will have to remain high longer than many expected to get the job done. High oil prices have also fueled inflation fears.

But interest rates are just part of the story.

The recent surge in Treasury yields is due to the so-called “term premium,” said Andrew Hunter, deputy chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

Basically, investors are demanding high returns for lending their money to the US government – ​​in this case, for 10 years. One reason, Hunter said: Investors are concerned about the rising U.S. government debt. Generally, investors demand higher returns if they perceive a higher risk of the government’s inability to repay the debt in the future.

Most Americans’ largest liability is their home mortgage. Currently, the average 30-year fixed rate is up to 8%, according to Freddie Mac.

“This is really bad news for people who are planning to buy a home,” said Eugenio Aleman, chief economist at Raymond James.

“Mortgage rates will likely continue to rise and that will take affordability away.”

There is also a correlation between Treasury yields and student loans.

Right after buying a home, college education is the second largest expense a person faces in their lifetime. To cover that cost, more than half of households borrow.

Undergraduate students taking out new Direct federal student loans for the 2023-24 academic year are now paying 5.50% — that’s up from 4.99% in the 2022-23 academic year and 3.73% in 2021-22.

The government sets the annual rates on those loans once a year, based on the 10-year Treasury.

If 10-year yields remain above 5%, federal student loan interest rates could rise again when they reset in the spring, costing student borrowers even more in interest.

There is also a loose relationship between Treasury yields and auto loans. According to Bankrate, the average rate on a five-year new car loan is currently 7.62%, the highest in 16 years. Now, more consumers face monthly payments they can’t possibly afford.

“There are a lot of people who can pay $800 to $1,000 on a car,” said Bankrate’s Hamrick.

While other types of lending, including credit cards, small business loans and home equity credit lines, are tied primarily to the federal funds rate and increase or decrease with Fed rate moves, these rates also tend to be higher, according to Aleman. Can happen.

“Everything from business lending to consumer lending is going to be affected,” he said.

One group that benefits from higher yields is savers.

“For many years, we have been lamenting the plight of savers,” Hamrick said. But because yields are tied to changes in the target federal funds rate, deposit rates end up being higher.

According to Bankrate, high-yield savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts are now paying more than 5%, which is what most savers have been able to earn in more than 15 years.

“This is a rare time in recent history when cash looks great,” Hamrick said.

Source: www.cnbc.com