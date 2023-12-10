In this article, we’ll take a look at the ten most popular technology stocks among billionaires. If you want to check out our analysis of the technology industry and how it continues to surprise, take a look The 5 Most Popular Technology Stocks Among Billionaires.

When it comes to the stock market, technology has been its savior in 2023. The year started with investors worried about an impending recession in the US and the impact of higher interest rates on the economy and the stock market. Higher rates are not good for the economy, markets or technology and the outlook for 2023 was bleak, especially after the carnage of 2022, which led to three-digit percentage losses for the big names.

Enter AI While investors were worried about interest rates, artificial intelligence was slowly getting ready to take the world by storm. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)-backed OpenAI released its ChatGPIT chatbot, whose ability to generate life-like answers surprised regular people and seasoned technology hands like Bill Gates. As it appeared that artificial intelligence was now set to play a regular role in our lives, Wall Street took aim at the sectors that would benefit from it.

The semiconductor sector was at the center of investors’ attention. ChatGPT is trained and powered by products from NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) – the world’s leading graphics processing unit (GPU) designer. NVIDIA’s stock – and its financial situation – is now completely transformed compared to a year ago. For example, consider its share price growth and market capitalization in 2023. Year to date, shares are up 225%, and NVIDIA is now officially part of the trillion dollar club with a market capitalization of $1.2 trillion.

Its revenue during the latest fiscal quarter stood at $18.1 billion, which is incredible because during its fiscal 2021, NVIDIA earned $16.6 billion. So, courtesy of AI, NVIDIA made more money during the three months ending in October 2023 than it did in the 12 months ending in January 2021. Of course, it was then struggling with a global supply slowdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the increased demand for technology products due to the pandemic has yet to be taken advantage of. Likewise, NVIDIA isn’t done yet, as its trailing twelve month revenue came in at $44.8 billion – which represents a 66% increase on its latest fiscal quarter’s revenue.

NVIDIA’s rapid growth is also reflected in the broader semiconductor industry. The PHLX Semiconductor (^SOX) Index, a collection of the 30 largest US semiconductor companies, is up a whopping 49% year to date.

Also, even though NVIDIA is the AI ​​darling of the market, other semiconductor technology companies are also introducing their own products. The latest such announcement comes from NVIDIA’s smaller rival in the GPU market, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Unlike NVIDIA, AMD also has a license to manufacture and sell x86 central processing unit (CPU) microprocessors. x86 products have been the backbone of personal computing, and at AMD’s Advancing AI event held in December 2023, a complete package of AI products was introduced, from CPUs to GPUs and field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs). This phenomenon was particularly notable for the firm’s total addressable market (TAM) estimates for the AI ​​accelerator.

TAM is an important component of financial statement modeling because it enables analysts to determine a company’s future cash flows by estimating its market share. At the event, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su shared that a year ago the firm estimated total AI accelerator TAM would be $150 billion in 2027 based on a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50% from 2023 value . Of 30 billion dollars. But he underlined that after looking at the adoption of AI products in the market, AMD now believes the market is worth $45 billion in 2023 and will grow at a 70% CAGR to $400 billion by 2027.

As AI and semiconductors are the hottest topics in the finance industry right now, here’s what Aaron Anderson, senior vice president at Fiserv Investments, told Reuters’ Elena Casas in a recent conversation:

You’ve seen valuations expand across the board for a lot of different companies related to AI, but certainly within semiconductors. Although I would say that you have seen quite a bit of growth acceleration. Most of the valuation expansion has occurred at the high end of semiconductor products. These are phablet manufacturers, etc., who are the designers of highly sought-after AI chips at the moment. And I think on some scales they look expensive. You look at the P/E ratios of some of the most prominent AI chip producers. You look at a few years, given the kind of growth that is projected, they don’t look very expensive. Now if you look at things like price to sales, etc., you could probably argue that there is a lot of optimism hidden in them. But I think the fundamental headwinds are real and many of these companies have shortcomings that will make it very difficult to compete in the coming years. So I think there is a need for higher valuations, I think there is a need for a lot of optimism tied up in this sector today. I’m a little concerned in some areas that some AI hyperscaling is ahead of itself.

With these details in mind, let’s take a look at the top technology stocks the billionaire is investing in. Some notable names are Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

The most popular technology stocks among billionaires

An overhead view of a bustling stock exchange, highlighting the company’s presence in the financial markets.

our methodology

To compile our list of the top technology stocks being bought by billionaires, we studied Q3 2023 hedge fund filings and picked the top stocks that billionaire hedge fund bosses are buying.

The most popular technology stocks among billionaires

10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Number of billionaire investors in Q3 2023: 22

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is a Chinese technology conglomerate headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Its artificial intelligence and cloud computing plans suffered a setback in December 2023 when the firm canceled plans to shut down its cloud division, citing US chip export controls.

As of the end of Q3 2023, 110 of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey bought and owned shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA). Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder as it held a stake worth $334 million.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) is a top billionaire technology stock pick.

9. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Number of billionaire investors in Q3 2023: 23

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is a ride sharing platform provider headquartered in San Francisco, California. December is an important month for the company and its stock as it is set to join the prestigious S&P 500 index.

During the third quarter of this year, 146 of the 910 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database had invested in the company. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s largest hedge fund investor is Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management, with $613 million invested.

8. MasterCard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Number of billionaire investors in Q3 2023: 23

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is an American company that provides digital payment technology and products. The company has been performing well on the financial front recently as it has beaten analyst EPS estimates for all four of its quarters. To boot, the stock has been rated an average Strong Buy and analysts have set an average share price target of $447.91.

Insider Monkey’s September quarter 2023 research covering 910 hedge funds found that 23 had invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. Charles Akre’s Akre Capital Management holds the largest stake as it owns 5.8 million shares worth $2.3 billion.

7.Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Number of billionaire investors in Q3 2023: 23

salesforce, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is a technology company that enables businesses to manage their customer interactions and relationships. Despite the macroeconomic downturn in the high-rate era, the company has weathered the storm and beaten analyst EPS estimates in all four of its latest quarters. Its third quarter results impressed investors and sent the share price rising by 10%, especially for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) announced a major AI partnership with Amazon.

Insider Monkey looked at 910 hedge fund portfolios for Q3 2023 shareholdings and found that 122 had a stake in the company. The largest shareholder of these was Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management, with a $2.8 billion stake.

6. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Number of billionaire investors in Q3 2023: 23

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is the second financial technology and payments platform provider on our list of the most popular tech stocks among billionaires. Like Mastercard, it has also beaten analyst EPS estimates in all four of its latest quarters and shares are rated a Strong Buy on average.

By the third quarter of 2023, 167 of the 910 hedge funds covered by Insider Monkey’s research had a stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Chris Hohn’s TCI Fund Management was the largest investor with its $3.8 billion investment.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) are some of the top technology stocks on the billionaire radar.

CClick here to continue reading and see the 5 most popular technology stocks among billionaires.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. The 10 most popular technology stocks among billionaires Originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source: finance.yahoo.com