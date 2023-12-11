The 10 biggest stories of 2023 that say the future is here

Jennifer Doudna, inventor of the revolutionary gene-editing tool CRISPR, is pictured at the University of… [+] Of California, Berkeley. In December 2023, the FDA approved the first CRISPR drug to treat sickle cell disease. (Nick Otto for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

OpenAI launches GPT-4, and the generative AI gold rush accelerates. Recession is afraid of increasing and decreasing but never decreasing. The culture war continues, dragging down the world’s largest and most recognizable companies. And although this is not a world war, there are more places in the world at war than we have seen in a century.

In 2023, there was no shortage of major news stories announcing unprecedented technological, economic, and cultural change. It felt like rewriting the future every week.

Buried in all this noise, there are signs that the future is already here. But those signs of the future may get lost in all this noise. And the cost of losing them is too high. Take Meta’s sudden turn from the metaverse to AI as a cautionary tale. You cannot ignore the future. But you shouldn’t bet it all on the wrong thing.

It’s not important to decide which initiatives make sense for your business. predicting the future. It’s about paying attention to where the world is going and making sure you’re prepared for all possible futures.

This year, AI has dominated the conversation about the future. We’ve seen how it’s already revolutionizing key parts of life and work, from decriminalizing white-collar jobs to a brain implant that enabled a paralyzed man to walk using his thoughts. But AI is only part of how the future may evolve. If you’ve been paying close attention, you’ve noticed that this year was full of other important developments.

Here are the top ten headlines of 2023 that you may see in a few years and wish you had paid attention. These have a deep impact on the future. And unlike simple projections, these stories indicate major changes in our world that are not remotely imaginary. They are coming forward now.

1. The National Ignition Facility (NIF) has replicated a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net positive energy yield. Although NIF is not on a direct path to commercial fusion power generation, this progress is one of the greatest achievements in decades to make fusion available for large-scale production. Fusion, the source of energy from the Sun, could provide a nearly infinite source of clean energy.

2. America faces a growing threat of widespread civil unrest. Last year, a poll by the Economist and YouGov reported that 42% of Americans think civil war is likely within the next ten years. This year, a former US president faced multiple criminal charges for undermining the US election system and inciting insurrection. And he is currently the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination. The increase in violent rhetoric in the public square suggests that even more bad news is yet to come.

3. The climate crisis is forcing citizens of the Global South to move north. Due to unpredictable weather patterns and resulting political conflicts, large populations are fleeing the Sahel region of North Africa and the largest number of migrants arriving in Europe since 2017. As global warming accelerates, more areas are becoming uninhabitable, leading to economic instability, cultural fragmentation, and political conflict.

4. Quantum computers took a big step towards commercialization. Scientists have succeeded in harnessing strange effects of particles at the quantum level to enable record-breaking computational speed and power. This technology can render the encryption behind passwords obsolete, leaving emails, personal health data or financial transactions vulnerable. Digital privacy will become a thing of the past.

5. Universal basic income is being implemented in red states. It’s not all bad news. UBI pilots are already supporting people in parts of Alabama, Florida and other traditionally conservative states. The programs have reduced poverty and increased financial stability, demonstrating the appeal of UBI across the political divide. As automation displaces more people’s jobs, this once marginalized concept is moving into the mainstream.

6. The first gene-editing technology has been approved to treat life-threatening diseases. New therapeutics using CRISPR have successfully reduced symptoms in patients with sickle cell disease. Ethical considerations and cost issues remain, but gene editing could revolutionize medicine by eliminating inherited diseases, enabling personalized therapeutics and even unlocking superhuman abilities.

7. Global population growth is expected to stop by 2050. Governments around the world are spending billions on initiatives to reverse alarmingly falling birth rates, but to no avail. More extreme measures may soon be on the table, from an increase in legal immigration to restrictions on abortion in more autocratic regimes. As the population ages and vital industries face shortages of young workers, a global economic crisis could loom.

8. CDC issues warning that antimicrobial-resistant fungus is an “immediate threat.” Cases of the rare fungus Candida auris increased rapidly this year. The microorganism spreads easily in health care settings and does not respond to conventional treatments. Meanwhile, the world is facing an antibiotics pipeline crisis, leaving us with no options to treat common infections. Growing antimicrobial resistance threatens the benefits of modern medicine, makes routine medical procedures dangerous and potentially returns us to a time when everyday infections could be deadly.

9. Weight-management drugs are hurting consumer demand in many categories. Retailers and banks are warning The use of drugs like Ozempic would reduce demand for junk food, medical devices and perhaps furniture, beer and tobacco. These new drugs have the potential to eliminate obesity, but they also change consumer behavior in unexpected ways.

10. And yes, AI is still coming for your white-collar jobs. GPT-4 scored above 90% of humans on the bar exam and GRE. OpenAI’s LLM has achieved impressively high scores in many standardized tests and is used by millions of users in everyday tasks. The pace of its improvement compared to last year has been shocking. While predictions warned of LLMs displacing blue-collar jobs, it is white-collar jobs that are most threatened in the short term.

Of course, it’s easy to dismiss signs of the future. Many of these stories may not apply to you right now. Some are too scary to contemplate. Instead of developing a response, it is easier to poke holes in their base. But which is the safer bet – underestimating the rate and scale of climate change and doing nothing, or the worst-case scenario that you overinvest in green technology? The cost of inaction is much higher than overreaction.

And there is still much to be grateful for. Life expectancy in America is beginning to rise again, and international alliances appear to be forming. And Taylor Swift is more amazing than ever.

To deal with uncertainty, future-focused leaders are not only able to separate signals from noise, but they also take actions to prepare for all possible futures. Of course, the forces taking shape now may take a while to affect your business, and how and when may not be exactly obvious.

There is an old Chinese saying that the best time to plant a tree is twenty years ago. And the second best time is today.

