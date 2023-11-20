The #1 HIIT Workout To Lose Belly Fat in 30 Days

Newsflash: Achieving a slimmer waistline and defined abs doesn’t mean doing endless crunches or experimenting with crash diets. If you’re tired of sifting through infinite workout options and fad nutrition trends, you’re in the right place. Here, we chatted with Rachel MacPherson, CPT, an ACE-certified personal trainer with Garage Gym Reviews, who offers up the ultimate HIIT workout to lose belly fat and reveal abs in 30 days.

It’s no secret that the online fitness world is saturated with countless exercise routines. That’s why we’ve pinpointed this effective HIIT workout to save you time and energy. There’s no need to sacrifice hours of your day; this routine is tailored for seamless integration into your schedule without compromising results.

Research supports the idea that HIIT workouts are stellar for achieving weight loss goals. According to a 2021 study published in BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine, HIIT workouts improved weight loss, cardiovascular risk factors, and cardiorespiratory fitness over a shorter period than moderate-intensity exercise. Short bursts of intense effort, followed by brief rest intervals, can elevate your metabolism, ensuring your body keeps torching calories long after you complete your workout.

“The best HIIT workout you can do that supports fat loss and helps reveal abs includes strength-based movements along with high-intensity cardiovascular intervals as a circuit,” MacPherson explains. “My go-to HIIT workout is one upper-body movement, one lower-body movement, one core movement, then one cardio-based movement. You should go all-out to your maximum effort during the cardio work. Then you recover, depending on your fitness level, which may be one or up to five minutes, to let your heart rate come down so you can push through another round.”

Do the following HIIT workout to lose belly fat every other day for 30 days, and watch those abs reveal themselves. Here are the steps for each exercise:

Set a timer for 10 to 15 minutes. Pushups x 1 minute Bodyweight squats x 1 minute Deadbugs x 1 minute Squat jumps x 90 seconds Rest or march in place for one to five minutes. Repeat the circuit until the timer goes off.

Read on for MacPherson's HIIT workout to lose belly fat and reveal abs, along with detailed breakdowns of each exercise.

Pushups

Pushups are a classic upper-body exercise that engages your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core. This compound movement is fantastic for building strength and definition in your arms and chest. Incorporating pushups into your HIIT routine can boost total fat loss and help uncover your ab muscles.

To perform this movement, MacPherson says, “Start by kneeling on the ground. Place your hands on the floor, shoulder-width or a little farther apart, with your fingers turned slightly outward. Extend your legs, one at a time, behind you with toes on the ground and your body in a straight line, core engaged, in a plank position. Bring your chest toward the floor by slowly bending your elbows and breathing in. Keep your back and hips straight without dipping, and keep your core engaged. Stop the range of motion when your shoulders are the same height as your elbows. Slowly return to the starting position, breathing out.” Repeat this movement for 60 seconds before moving on to the next exercise.

Squats

Squats are a powerhouse exercise for your lower body, targeting your quads, hamstrings, and glutes. Plus, squats engage your core for stability. The more muscle mass you engage during your workouts, the greater number of calories you burn, making squats a fantastic choice for those aiming to shed belly fat and reveal a toned midsection.

“Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart and your toes pointed slightly outward,” MacPherson instructs. “Check your posture, making sure your core is engaged and your chest is up, looking straight ahead. Hinge your hips, and bend your knees toward your toes. Once your thighs are about parallel to the floor or you’ve reached the end of your mobility, push through your feet to stand back up.” Perform these for 60 seconds without letting up, then jump into the next exercise.

Deadbugs

Deadbugs might sound strange, but they’re highly effective for working your core. This exercise requires engaging your core while maintaining stability, helping to sculpt your stomach.

“Lie on the floor with your knees bent over your hips to form an upside-down L. Keep your back flat on the ground and your core braced. Reach one arm straight back over your head, and extend the opposite leg forward, keeping it elevated off the floor. Slowly bring your arm and leg back to the tabletop position simultaneously, and repeat on the other side,” says MacPherson.

Jump Squats

Jump squats are a dynamic exercise that will elevate your heart rate and blast calories. This explosive movement combines the benefits of squats with cardiovascular exercise, making it an excellent choice for burning fat. Jump squats also engage the muscles in your core, legs, and glutes, making them a valuable addition to a HIIT workout designed to trim your waistline.

“Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower down into a squat with your toes pointed forward,” MacPherson instructs. “Reach your arms forward as you lower. As you come up from the squat, use your arms to create momentum by swinging them downward, pushing through your feet, and jumping explosively off the ground. As you land, bend your knees and return to the squat position with your arms forward. Immediately push into another jump squat.”