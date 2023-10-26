The 1 ETF I'd Choose Over Cathie Wood's Flagship Fund The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood has become a prominent name in the investment world as the head of ARK Invest, one of Wall Street’s more recognized investment management firms. Wood is known for his high-risk, high-reward investment approach focused on “innovative” and “disruptive” companies.

That approach helped make ARK Invest the leading fund Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK -0.62%), one of the most popular in the stock market. From 2016 to its peak in February 2021, the Ark Innovation ETF grew from $9.1 million to more than $27 billion in assets under management (AUM).

The popularity of Wood and his flagship fund makes it an interesting option for investors who want to take advantage of the potential success of emerging technologies and industries. However, before jumping on the ARKK bandwagon, there is another option that I would encourage people to invest in first: a S&P 500 ETF.

What is ARK Innovation ETF?

ARK Innovation ETF is an actively managed fund that follows ARK Invest’s overall theme of “disruptive innovation”. Since the fund is actively managed, the number of holdings can vary, but it aims to hold 35 to 55 stocks at any one time.

Its top five holdings are Tesla, zoom video communication, Roku, coinbaseAnd UiPath, It is divided sector wise as follows:

information technology : 31.3%

: 31.3% Health care : 21.6%

: 21.6% financial situation : 15.3%

: 15.3% consumer discretionary : 15.2%

: 15.2% communication services : 12.5%

: 12.5% Material : 3.1%

: 3.1% industrial-: 0.9%

The ARK Innovation ETF has been in existence since October 2014, but it did not gain popularity until the COVID-19 pandemic caused increased interest in stock investing, particularly growth stocks. From March 2020 to February 2021, the index rose more than 310%. However, its value has since declined by three-quarters.

What is the S&P 500 ETF?

The S&P 500 is the most followed index in the stock market and one of the three primary benchmarks. nasdaq composite And Dow Jones,

It tracks the 500 largest US companies by market cap. This means that it contains many companies that are essential to the US economy – so much so that its performance is often considered a barometer for the overall economy. When investors talk about “broad market” performance, they are usually referring to the S&P 500.

Three popular ETFs that track the S&P 500 include:

etf expense ratio SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY-0.58%) 0.0945% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV -0.58%) 0.03% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO-0.60%) 0.03%

Since these ETFs reflect the same index, there is not much difference between them other than expense ratios. My personal favorite is the Vanguard S&P 500 because of its low costs.

Why I’d choose the S&P 500 over the ARK Innovation ETF

My preference for the S&P 500 ETF is based on three advantages over the ARK Innovation ETF: diversification, stability, and cost.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF holds 505 stocks, while the ARK Innovation ETF holds 35 to 55 stocks. This reduces risk because the S&P 500 provides exposure to a broad range of markets, including growth opportunities in sectors that are not represented in the ARK Innovation ETF.

The overall intent of the ARK Innovation ETF – to invest in companies disrupting established industries – also means it is likely to have much higher volatility than the S&P 500. That doesn’t mean the S&P 500 won’t have its fair share of ups and downs, but it’s unlikely you’ll see the extreme fluctuations within a relatively short period of time that we’ve seen with the ARK Innovation ETF.

The last reason may be one that flies under the radar. The ARK Innovation ETF has an expense ratio of 0.75%, which is 25 times that of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF.

For perspective, let’s imagine someone invests $500 monthly in a fund that returns an average of 10% annually over 25 years. With a 0.75% expense ratio, they will have to pay over $62,000 in fees. At 0.03%, they would only pay $2,700.

This doesn’t mean that the ARK Innovation ETF is a bad investment. However, the S&P 500 can be a cornerstone in any investor’s portfolio. I don’t think that’s the case with the ARK Innovation ETF.

Stephen Walters has positions in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coinbase Global, Roku, Tesla, UiPath, Vanguard S&P 500 ETFs, and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

