In the pursuit of a trimmer waistline, it often surprises my clients to learn about the power of yoga. While there are many styles of yoga, incorporating chair yoga into your daily routine can be a true game-changer for a flatter belly. Not only does it offer a gentle and accessible way to exercise, but these specially curated chair yoga poses engage core muscles, boost metabolism, and foster an enhanced sense of well-being. The following is the #1 daily chair yoga workout to shrink belly fat.

Incorporating these five chair yoga poses into your daily routine can contribute significantly to the reduction of belly fat. Remember, consistency is key, so make this workout a part of your daily regimen to enjoy the benefits of a stronger core and a slimmer waistline. Enjoy the journey to a healthier, happier you.

Read on for the #1 daily chair yoga workout to shrink belly fat.

Seated Cat-Cow Stretch

Start your chair yoga workout to shrink belly fat with the seated cat-cow stretch. This gentle flow engages the abdominal muscles, helping to improve digestion and stimulate the metabolism, crucial elements in the quest for a slimmer midsection.

Sit on the edge of the chair with your feet flat on the ground. Inhale, arch your back, and lift your chest. Then, exhale, round your spine, and bring your chin to your chest. Repeat for three sets, holding each pose for 10 seconds.

Seated Twist

The seated twist aids in digestion and strengthens the obliques, adding numerous benefits to your belly fat reduction journey. It also burns calories and encourages better posture, contributing to a flatter look to the stomach.

Sit with a straight back and your feet on the floor. Inhale, elongate your spine, and exhale, twisting to the right. Hold for 15 seconds, switch sides, and repeat for three sets.

Knee-to-Chest Lift

This dynamic pose not only engages your core but also improves circulation, promoting the burning of excess belly fat.

Sit at the edge of the chair, and hug your right knee to your chest. Lift the knee toward the chest as you engage your core. Hold for 12 seconds, switch legs, and repeat for three sets.

Seated Forward Bend

The seated forward bend is a powerful stretch that targets the entire abdominal region, promoting flexibility and stimulating digestion for a flatter belly and reduced body fat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sit on the chair with your feet hip-width apart. Inhale, lengthen your spine, and exhale, hinge at your hips to reach forward. Hold for 20 seconds, repeat for three sets.

Leg Lifts

Wrap up this chair yoga workout to shrink belly fat with leg lifts, a simple yet effective exercise that engages the lower abdominal muscles, contributing to a stronger core and reduced belly fat.

The above video demonstrates a single-leg raise, while we’re focusing on a double-leg raise; it’s the same movement, but rather than lifting just one leg at a time, you’ll raise both legs. To begin, sit on the chair, and extend your legs straight. Lift your legs a few inches off the ground, engaging your lower abs. Hold for 15 seconds, lower, and repeat for three sets.