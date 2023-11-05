That’s why Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus, 94, says he’s ‘particularly disappointed’

charles gasparino

Published on November 4, 2023, 9:29pm ET

Bernie Marcus said, “We’re poorer than you can imagine.” “And my ambition in those days was to make $25,000 a year and take care of my family.” Credit: Charles Gasparino

I met with legendary entrepreneur, philanthropist and free-market evangelist Bernie Marcus at his huge home in Boca Raton Florida last week — and of course, he wasted no time in telling me how he really feels. .

“I’m in a particularly angry mood,” Marcus told me as we sat down. “I have a lot on my mind. This is going to be some interview.”

I told him I expected nothing less.

Marcus is best known as one of the founders of Home Depot, teaming up with financier Ken Langone and businessman Arthur Blank to create a company that employs nearly half a million people working in thousands of stores across the country .

Yet the basics of the Home Depot story don’t do justice to Marcus’ legacy. He is a burgeoning billionaire and proud conservative activist who grew up in a fourth-floor tenement apartment in Newark, New Jersey.

“We were poorer than you can imagine. And my ambition in those days was to earn $25,000 a year and take care of my family.

He did this and much more. At Home Depot, Marcus built a $150 billion-a-year revenue business, along with a fortune worth tens of billions — and made a few billion himself. He has given away millions of these to charities and politicians he believes can make a difference in reversing the country’s transition to near-socialism.

Marcus retired from Home Depot in 2002 but that doesn’t mean he moved to the beach somewhere. He’s fighting the good fight, writing checks to elect free-market types into state and federal government. A little more than a decade ago, he created the Job Creators Network, a free-market advocacy group that lobbies on behalf of entrepreneurs and small businesses.

“Charlie, I’m 94 years old. Unfortunately, I have a 60-year-old mind, a 94-year-old body,” he said during our wide-ranging interview, apparently worried he didn’t have much time left to fight the good fight. “I’ve said this to all my friends, to anyone who will listen: If this election goes like the last election, this country will be a third world country.”

Marcus in 1998. getty images

Biden is a ‘fool’

He blames most of America’s problems on President Biden, who defeated Bernie’s friend Donald Trump in the 2020 election and will likely face Trump in 2024. He calls Biden an “idiot” and says he is “the most divisive president we’ve ever seen.” Labeling nearly half the country as MAGA Republicans was not a smart way to fix the country, a goal Biden claimed was a priority.

Perhaps worse, Marcus says, are Biden’s lack of mental acuity (“somebody’s feeding him like a puppet”), unpredictable spending and policy errors that have led to inflation and an explosion in the federal debt.

Marcus says that as bad as Biden has been, he also has misconceptions about Trump. "The wages had increased. Minorities were working. "Inflation was low during the Trump presidency," Marcus said. "But he can't keep his mouth shut."

At Home Depot, Marcus built a $150 billion per year revenue business. Christopher Sadowski

Marcus says that as bad as Biden has been, he also has misconceptions about Trump. “The wages had increased. Minorities were working. Inflation was low during the Trump presidency”, he said. “But he can’t keep his mouth shut. , , “I’m afraid that if he’s elected, the first thing he’ll do is go after his enemies, starting with the Republicans.”

Good arguments. I bring up Trump’s damaging Twitter feed and his role in the January 6 Capitol Hill riots, should he step aside, giving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or ex-South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, both successful politicians, a chance.

“I’m struggling with it now,” Marcus said. I think [Trump] If he has policies he will just follow the script and do what he has to do.”

Marcus brings me back to his story as he explains why, despite all its problems, America is worth fighting for. In 1978, Marcus was fired as CEO of a hardware-store chain called Handy Dan. Not knowing what to do, he talked about his future with Langone, a straight-talking financier.

Langone advised (in a very Langonian way) that Marcus pursue an entrepreneurial venture he was considering – called Home Depot. “Kenny said, ‘You’ve been stabbed in the ass with a golden horseshoe,’” and offered to “get investors together and put me into business.”

Home Depot was born and has become a company with a market value of $300 billion.

Handy Dan closed its doors more than 30 years ago.

Could Marcus make Home Depot today? It was not easy then; Now, it would be almost impossible, he said. “Regulations and all that nonsense” have made it almost impossible to start a public company. You have to satisfy not only shareholders, but also “stakeholders” and asset managers who force CEOs to adopt powerful management metrics like ESG.

“I ran the business for 60 years,” Marcus said. “I will never get involved in any social issue outside business. That wasn’t my job.”

But the American public is turning against leftist economic policies. They hate Biden’s inflation and hate corporate vigilantism, which gives Marcus some hope for the future. He cited Budweiser’s difficulties using trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney in a beer commercial.

“He was No. 1. , , And they became idiots overnight,” he said. “The American people remember; Their sales are going to be low.”

And the American people, he says, deserve to be protected from what he considers a very likely progressive apocalypse. “That’s why at 94 years old I’m spending a lot of my own money to make sure we can get the right faces in front of them.”

Don’t stop, Bernie, don’t stop.

