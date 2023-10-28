That time Olive Garden customers took endless pasta to the extreme

Pasta with Red Sauce and Drinks – Olive Garden/Facebook

Olive Garden is famous for serving unlimited amounts of soups, salads, breadsticks, and even pasta, thanks to its never-ending pasta bowl promotion. While most customers consume a reasonable amount of pasta while taking advantage of this great deal, claims of diners overdoing it have become legend at the chain. There are also rumors that some customers will eat until they become physically sick, then continue eating as if nothing happened. Like most fictional claims, it is impossible to verify whether this ever happened.

It’s also worth noting that it is highly unlikely that any dining establishment will allow a customer to continue eating at the table even if they are physically ill. Bodily emissions, including vomit, are a biohazard capable of spreading disease to other customers, as well as staff members. As a result, many health agencies provide guidance on how to deal with this issue. For example, employees will typically remove other customers from the area, discard food, and wear protective gear during cleaning. The area will also need disinfection, which usually involves the use of bleach and washing soiled items in hot water.

Big stories abound when it comes to Olive Garden pasta promotions

While Olive Garden’s claims of customers eating until they’re physically sick are probably false, the never-ending pasta promotion invites some gluttonous behavior, at least anecdotally. According to a Quora thread, a customer said their server claimed to provide 16 servings of pasta to a single diner. Another person said that a friend who visited the chain with them once ate 12 bowls of pasta alone. Of course, there is no earthly way to verify these claims.

It’s not entirely clear what serving size the never-ending pasta bowl contains, although one Quora commenter claims the latter serving is about half that of the former. According to Olive Garden, a bowl of fettuccine has 350 calories and 2½ grams of fat, and adding alfredo to the mix adds 870 calories and 87 grams of fat. When you take into account the commenter’s claim about half the size on subsequent portions, 16 servings of Fettuccine Alfredo would provide 10,370 calories and 760 grams of fat during one meal. Given that the daily recommended calorie intake ranges from 2,000 to 2,500 calories, these claims seem highly dubious.

How much pasta will you really get at Olive Garden?

If you’re tempted to eat pasta during your next trip to Olive Garden, you may be wondering how much pasta you’ll actually get during your trip. First, some ground rules: The never-ending pasta bowl must be ordered at the restaurant, and not all locations participate in the promotion. In addition to the pasta, you’ll also get breadsticks and your choice of soup or salad for $13.99. If you want toppings like meatballs on your pasta, it’ll cost you extra.

Olive Garden claims to offer endless servings of its pasta, although the promotion is limited in nature, meaning the chain could choose to end it at any time. Additionally, restaurants probably won’t allow customers to remain seated at a table for hours, as this would prevent other diners from spending their cash to partake in their pasta feasts. Overall, it looks like this Italian-inspired restaurant will do its best to meet customers’ service requests. However, it’s best to take claims about excessive number of servings with a grain of salt (or a small amount of Parmesan cheese).

