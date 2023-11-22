Thanksgiving: Travel, retail, market impact, and more

Record numbers of travelers are expected this holiday season. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects 30 million airline passengers, and AAA expects more than 55 million total passengers. Consumers also plan to spend an average of $567 during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday sales. So what does this all mean for the economy, and what is the potential market impact? Yahoo Finance spoke to experts and analysts from across the industry to answer these and other questions.

Travel (00:00:03)

Robert Sinclair, senior manager of AAA Northeast, provides insight into what to expect for a historic Thanksgiving travel season. “This is the third-largest Thanksgiving travel period ever (behind 2019 and 2005),” Sinclair said. “Now, we are still recovering from the pandemic and here we are.”

Airline ticket prices for Thanksgiving-related bookings have fallen 14% year-over-year. Hayley Berg, chief economist at Hopper, discusses what this means for airline travel during the holidays. “We’re still expecting a very busy holiday season,” Berg said. “We’re still seeing strong demand, with the expectation that about 15 percent more passengers will fly on Thanksgiving.”

Retail (00:01:14)

Leading up to Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, SW Retail Advisors Chief International Store Hunter Stacey Widlitz discusses the state of the consumer and what to expect from retailers. Widlitz explained, “Going into these holidays, we may see a little less promotion than usual across the board… but again I think this year, that temporary shift toward requirements will continue.”

Butterball CEO Jay Jandren explains consumer trends around Thanksgiving and what to expect in 2023. “Demand is great. We’re definitely seeing the return of larger gatherings,” Jandren said. “So it’s great to see that people are getting back to normal, and looking for larger gatherings, which means they’ll probably be looking for a larger turkey.”

Market Impact (00:02:24)

Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blickre breaks down historical trends by index during Thanksgiving week. Blickray explained, “For the S&P 500 (^GSPC) on Monday, historically it has been a losing day…things turned positive the rest of the week. For the Nasdaq (^IXIC), all four of the week The days are positive.” And then for the Russell 2000 (^RUT) … they’ve actually had the biggest gains on average.”

Yahoo Finance Live host Rachel Akufo discusses the growing use of weight loss drugs like Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) Vegovy and Ozempic and the impact it is having on consumers this holiday season. Akufo explained, “It’s a growing industry, with sales projected to reach nearly $100 billion by 2030, but will this Thanksgiving prove to be a coal mine of how Americans’ eating habits are changing?”

Highlights of the video:

00:00:03 – AAA Northeast Senior Manager Robert Sinclair

00:00:37 – Hopper Lead Economist Hayley Berg

00:01:14 – Stacy Widlitz, SW Retail Advisors Chief International Store Hunter

00:01:46 – Butterball CEO Jay Jandren

00:02:24 – Jared Blickre of Yahoo Finance

00:02:54 – Rachel Akufo of Yahoo Finance

video transcript

Robert Sinclair: This is the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel period ever, reminiscent of the lighter days of 2005 and 2019. And it’s interesting too because they’re kind of bouncing back from the disappointment in Thanksgiving and all this traveling. In 2005, we recovered from the terrorist attacks of 2001. Then the economy collapsed in 2008. And from then it took time till 2019 to recover. Now, we are still recovering from the pandemic. And here we are.

Hayley Berg: We’re still expecting a very busy holiday season. If anything, the prices we’re seeing right now, not only for Thanksgiving but also for Christmas, are a good sign for consumers in terms of their ability to fit in home visits for the holidays. We are still seeing strong demand, with the expectation that approximately 15% more passengers will fly on Thanksgiving, with a similar number for Christmas.

So hopefully the relief we’re seeing in prices will enable travelers to get on those holiday trips with a little extra money compared to last year, where prices were incredibly high due to very expensive summer travel. There were more.

Stacey Widlitz: As we see inventory reduced a lot across the board these holidays, I think we may see a little less promotion than normal across the board. You can get up to 40% off instead of 40% off everything. But some retailers and some brands, as always, take the opportunity to offer a 20% discount to increase consumers’ interest, to motivate them to buy other things in the store or online, but again, I think That this year, it will be moving towards mixed changes.

Jay Jandrain: Demand is strong, which is great. We are definitely seeing the return of large gatherings. Talking to our consumers ahead of the holidays, we know they are so happy to be back and celebrating with friends and family this Thanksgiving, as they may not have done in years. So it’s great to see that people are getting back to normal and looking for larger gatherings, which means they’ll probably be looking for a slightly larger turkey.

Most of the people we talked to say they’re going to buy the same or bigger turkeys this year as they did last year, which makes sense because of the larger gatherings. And demand is strong. And luckily, there’s a pretty good supply. So there’s plenty of turkey for everyone this Thanksgiving.

Jared Blickre: Here’s what we see for the S&P 500 on Monday, which has historically been a losing day today. And that’s just the median I’m talking about there. But the average is also negative. You may see things turning positive during the remaining days of the week. For NASDAQ, all four days, all four weekdays are positive. And then for the Russell 2000, Tuesdays are negative. But you can see that they’ve actually had the biggest gains on average or on average which is closer to about 1%.

RACHEL AKUFO: Well, Thanksgiving is just a few days away, which is one of the biggest days of eating in the United States. But with the increasing popularity of weight loss drugs, is a lighter holiday season just around the corner? And it is a growing industry. Its sales are estimated to be around $100 billion by 2030. But will this Thanksgiving prove to be a coal mine of how Americans’ eating habits are changing because of these weight loss drugs? Or is it just a lot of stuffing? we will see.

Source: www.bing.com