Thanksgiving List: No Recession, Rates Heading Down, Weight-Loss Drugs Work

America is about to take a really long weekend to count its blessings, while the rest of the world keeps working. Thanksgiving is the oldest American celebration (one of George Washington’s early acts as president was to issue a proclamation about it), and still the biggest. It’s notorious for bringing families together, even if they don’t want to be, for over-eating, and for the massive consumer binge now known as Black Friday that follows (and which has now spread to many other countries that don’t give thanks in the first place).