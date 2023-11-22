November 22, 2023
Thanksgiving List: No Recession, Rates Heading Down, Weight-Loss Drugs Work


To get John Authers’ newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here.

America is about to take a really long weekend to count its blessings, while the rest of the world keeps working. Thanksgiving is the oldest American celebration (one of George Washington’s early acts as president was to issue a proclamation about it), and still the biggest. It’s notorious for bringing families together, even if they don’t want to be, for over-eating, and for the massive consumer binge now known as Black Friday that follows (and which has now spread to many other countries that don’t give thanks in the first place).



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Britain’s Conservative government is preparing to introduce tax cuts ahead of possible elections next year.

November 22, 2023
BNB drops 20% after B DOJ settlement and CZ departure leads to 0M liquidations

BNB drops 20% after $4B DOJ settlement and CZ departure leads to $230M liquidations

November 22, 2023

You may have missed

Britain’s Conservative government is preparing to introduce tax cuts ahead of possible elections next year.

November 22, 2023
BNB drops 20% after B DOJ settlement and CZ departure leads to 0M liquidations

BNB drops 20% after $4B DOJ settlement and CZ departure leads to $230M liquidations

November 22, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Mr. Doodle shows off his child-like supernatural art at Hong Kong’s MTR station

November 22, 2023
Singapore’s Temasek warns that fake agents in China are trying to sell scam investments

Singapore’s Temasek warns that fake agents in China are trying to sell scam investments

November 22, 2023
Can AI outperform human creativity? Research shows that machines are much more capable than we thought. , entrepreneur

Can AI outperform human creativity? Research shows that machines are much more capable than we thought. , entrepreneur

November 22, 2023
Punjab Inc: This tech pioneer from Chandigarh wears many hats

Punjab Inc: This tech pioneer from Chandigarh wears many hats

November 22, 2023