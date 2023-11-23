Thanksgiving in Space: What NASA Astronauts Are Eating This Year

International Space Station in Earth orbit. NASA

Thanksgiving dinner in space sounds a little more appealing than a standard meal on Earth. The menu this year for the seven-person crew of the International Space Station includes quail, seafood and pumpkin spice cappucino. It may sound grand, but astronauts have to make culinary compromises. They can’t take a whole turkey out of a space oven.

NASA shared a message of thanks from above in orbit on Wednesday. NASA astronauts Jasmine Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara shared a mic with European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa.

The astronauts talked about what they were grateful for, including their view of Earth from above. There was a serious side to the message. “We’d also like to recognize that not everyone celebrates Thanksgiving the same way,” O’Hara said. “While this is a time of gratitude, it is also an opportunity to reflect on our history and remember those who did not get to go home for Thanksgiving or enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner.”

The crew showed off some of the foods they would eat, including roast turkey, canned cranberry sauce, butternut squash, corn, and cranberry-apple dessert. None of these items (except canned sauce) look like anything you’ll see on any table on the planet. They were all packed in small plastic bags. This isn’t the most delicious food presentation you’ll ever see.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Thanksgiving in space. NASA traces the first crew celebration of Thanksgiving to 1973 when astronauts aboard the Skylab space station celebrated the holiday. However, the group didn’t have any special Thanksgiving-themed food items for dinner.

NASA astronauts Edward Gibson (left) and Gerald Carr (right) show how they chew up Skylab , [+] 1973. NASA

True to the name of the station, there is currently an international crew onboard. Mogensen is from Denmark. Moghbeli was born in Germany, but calls Baldwin, New York her hometown. O’Hara is from Texas. Furukawa is Japanese. Konstantin Borisov, Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub are Russian cosmonauts of the Roscosmos space agency. However, all of them will get Thursday off.

NASA went into more detail about the Thanksgiving meal in an ISS update on Wednesday and added quail, seafood, chocolate, pumpkin spice cappucino, rice cakes and cobbler to the list. Some menu items differ from regular US Thanksgiving fare. These are probably special requests from the astronauts. “The crew’s preferences are also considered when planning a festive meal in space,” the agency said.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are a rarity on the ISS. Most of the crew’s food must be in stable form to remain edible during space flight and in orbit. Packaging is also important. The crew doesn’t want the leftover stuff to get carried away and the work to get stuck. Still, space cuisine has come a long way since the early days of extraterrestrial sustenance. Check out this Apollo-era turkey sandwich kit:

The turkey-sandwich kit designed for the Apollo astronauts was an improvement over previous tube foods. NASA

NASA said the kit “may not look quite like Thanksgiving dinner, but it’s a vast improvement over NASA’s earlier astronaut meals, which were mostly squeezed out of tubes.” Compared to that sandwich from last year, today’s ISS astronauts are in for a whopping Thanksgiving treat.