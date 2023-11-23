Record crowds are expected for Thanksgiving as a grandmother spreads the cheer with a free dinner.

Advertisement

An Arizona woman, who seven years ago shared her Thanksgiving table with a stranger she accidentally messaged, opened her home again this year to two new strangers.

Wanda Dench teamed up with Airbnb to expand the celebration, and the company said it would donate to the relief organization Feeding America.

Dench’s tradition began in 2016 with a mistaken message to then-teenager Jamal Hinton. She was trying to invite her grandson but didn’t realize he had changed his phone number. Hinton jokingly replied that he would like to come and Dench said she was welcome. They formed a relationship that is still strong today.

Hinton tweeted screenshots of their initial exchange and subsequent meeting. Since then, their constant joint celebration has turned into a tradition that social media users look forward to every Thanksgiving. Dench has been nicknamed the ‘Thanksgiving Grandma’ on the internet.

‘I always wanted more people to join us for Thanksgiving’

Airbnb guests were able to sign up for the opportunity to eat an early holiday dinner with Wanda, 66, and Jamal, 24, on Nov. 20. They also got a chance to stay overnight at Dench’s new home in North-Central. Arizona Prescott Valley City.

“I said from our first jump Thank you “I always wanted as many people as possible to attend our Thanksgiving and be able to celebrate with us and have as much fun as we do together,” Wanda told USA TODAY.

The menu was filled with classics like turkey and mashed potatoes, as well as Dench’s favorite Costco pumpkin pie. entertainment included taking selfiesWatching movies and playing board games.

Booking charge is on airbnb Signing up for dinner and overnight stay was $16 (€15), which was in line with the year Dench and Hinton met. Guests had to pay for their own travel.

Airbnb has not said how much it plans to donate to Feeding America.

Dench said she hopes other people will be similarly inspired to be open to new things friendships,

“It would be great to see people want to share a good experience and then open it up to others Strangers Also,” she said.

Meanwhile, a Movies The Arizona Republic reported that a possible friendship between Dench and Hinton is in the works.

Record crowd travels for Thanksgiving 2023

dinner came early Thank you On 23 November.

This year, record crowds have come to the air, streets and roads railway, Sunday is expected to be the busiest day for return journeys, with an estimated 2.9 million passengers, breaking the record set on June 30.

Airline executives say they are confident they can avoid the kind of major disruptions that have plagued past holiday seasons, such as the meltdown at Southwest Airlines last Christmas. Till Wednesday evening it seemed to be the same.

US airports reported 59 flights canceled in, out or in We According to tracking service FlightAware, 2,750 flights were delayed on Wednesday. It says less than 300 cancellations per day and less than 4,000 delays are considered very good.

Snowfall may disrupt traffic in some parts of the country. Ice It is expected to hit the northern Rocky Mountains on Thanksgiving Day, bringing up to 30 cm of snow to parts of Wyoming by Friday.

Security lines at airports can be long. Delta Air Lines is asking passengers to come airport At least two hours before their flight if they’re traveling within the United States, three hours before if they’re flying abroad — and perhaps even earlier on Sundays and Mondays.

Advertisement

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said during a press conference on Monday that the government has prepared for holiday travel by hiring more people. Air Traffic ControllerOpening new air routes along the East Coast and providing grants to airports for snow blowers and snow removal equipment.

Source