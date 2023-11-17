Thanks to DeepMind, AI is outperforming our best weather forecasting technology

Data from the multi-decade simulation, called ERA5, is fed into the Graphcast graph network as a set of measurements at a particular point. By traversing the graph, GraphCast predicts the next measurement for that point and its neighbors.

Climatologists have spent decades collecting data on how climate has changed around the world. Efforts such as ERA5, developed by the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), record climate before 1950, a type of simulation of the Earth over time, recording wind speed, temperature, air pressure, and others. Variable, hour by hour.

This week Google’s DeepMind is announcing a turning point in using all that data to make affordable weather predictions. Running on a single AI chip, Google’s Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), DeepMind scientists were able to run a program that could predict weather conditions more accurately than traditional models running on supercomputers.

The DeepMind paper appears in next week’s issue of the scholarly journal Science, along with a staff article that compares the paper to part of a “revolution” in weather forecasting.

Keep in mind, according to lead author Remy Lamm and colleagues at DeepMind, GraphCast, as the program is called, is not a replacement for traditional models of forecasting. Instead, they see it as a potential “complement” to existing methods. In fact, the only reason GraphQL is possible is because human climate scientists created the existing algorithms that were used to “reanalyze”, that is, go back in time and look at, the vast daily data of ERA5. to be added. Without that accurate effort to create a world model of weather, there would be no graphcast.

The challenge Lam and team took on was to take multiple ERA5 weather records and see if their program, GraphCast, could predict some unseen records any better than the gold standard for weather forecasting, a system called HRES, also developed by ECMWF. Can predict.

HRES, which stands for High Resolution Forecast, predicts the weather for the next 10 days around the world, using an hourly resolution, for an area approximately 10 kilometers square. HRES is made possible because of mathematical models developed by researchers over decades. Lam and team wrote, “HRES is improved by highly trained experts” which, while valuable, “can be a time-consuming and expensive process” and which comes with the cost of a multimillion-dollar supercomputer. .

The question is whether deep learning forms of AI can match models automatically generated by human scientists.

GraphQL takes weather data such as temperature and air pressure and presents it as a single point for a square area on the globe. That individual point is connected to the weather conditions of neighboring areas called an “edge”. Think of Facebook’s social graph, where each person is a dot and they are connected to friends by a line. Earth’s atmosphere becomes a set of points, each a square area, connected by lines showing how each region’s weather relates to its neighboring region.

That’s the “graph” in Graphcast. Technically, this deep learning is a well-established area of ​​AI called graph neural networks. A neural network is trained to figure out how points and lines are related, and how those relationships may change over time.

Equipped with a GraphQL neural net, Lam and team recorded 39 years of ERA5 data on air pressure, temperature, wind speed, etc., and then measured how well it predicted what would happen next over a 10-day period compared to Went. For HRES programs.

It took a month for 32 TPU chips to work together to train GraphQL on ERA5 data; This is the training process in which the parameters of a neural network – or neural “weights” – are tuned to the point where they can reliably make predictions. Then, a group of ERA5 data that has been set aside – “hold-out” data, as it is known – is fed into the program to see if the trained graphcast can predict from the data points how those points will Will change within ten days – effectively predicting the weather within this simulated data.

The authors believe that “GraphCast significantly outperforms HRES in 90% of forecasting tasks.” GraphCast is also able to best HRES in predicting the size of extreme hot and cold developments. They found that HRES performs better with predictions that relate to surface changes in the stratosphere, versus weather.

It’s important to know that GraphQL is not actively predicting weather in production. What it did well was it was a controlled experiment with already known weather data, not live data.

Lam and team say one interesting limitation of GraphQL is that it stumbles when it moves out of a 10-day period. As they write, “Uncertainty is increasing in the long run.” When things become more uncertain the graphcast becomes “blurry”. This suggests that they may have to modify GraphQL to handle the greater uncertainty of longer time frames, perhaps by creating a “cluster” of overlapping forecasts. “Creating probabilistic forecasts that more clearly reflect uncertainty … is an important next step,” Lam and team wrote.

Interestingly, DeepMind has big ambitions for GraphQL. Not only is GRAPHAST one of the expectations of the family of climate models, but it is part of a broader interest in simulations. The program is working on global data that simulates what happens over time. Lam and team suggest that other phenomena, not just weather, could also be mapped and predicted this way.

“GraphCast could open new directions for other important geospatio-temporal forecasting problems,” they write, “including climate and ecology, energy, agriculture, and human and biological activity, as well as other complex dynamical systems.

“We believe that learned simulators, trained on rich, real-world data, will be critical in advancing the role of machine learning in the physical sciences.”

