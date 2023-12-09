Thames Water Scrap plans to become net zero by 2030

thames water

Troubled Thames Water has been forced to scrap its pledge to become net zero by 2030 as it grapples with increasing pressure on its finances.

The supplier said it had abandoned its climate targets to prioritize improving its sewage pollution performance. The decline comes just four years after Thames bosses set the 2030 target.

A spokesperson for Thames Water said it had “listened to the communities we serve and while they support our plans to reduce our carbon emissions, customers have told us that tackling sewer flooding and “Reducing sewage discharge should be a priority in our next business plan”.

Lord Cromwell, a member of the Lords Industry and Regulation Committee, questioned the firm’s commitment: “Thames Water is now saying it is prioritizing sewage discharge at the expense of meeting its net zero targets.

“I wonder if that means they thought at first that they could keep polluting rivers until they met their net zero target.”

Campaigner Feargal Sharkey also hit out at the supplier: “This is nothing more than promise after promise with Thames Water, yet they never deliver.

“It’s time we call this company together and put it in the hands of someone who is capable of running it, fixing their leaky pipes and making sure they are providing a service that consumers want. is equal to the price paid by.

The decision by Thames Water to abandon net zero by 2030 comes just weeks after the business warned lenders about the risks of a £2.5bn investment package to improve its long-term future.

In the 359-page document, the company revealed a series of risks to the anticipated cash injection, as it said shareholders would individually have the power to veto the funding deal.

This means the fate of Thames Water will be in the hands of China Investment Corporation and Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, both of which are two of the company’s largest shareholders.

Lenders were told there is “no certainty” over whether £2.5bn will be received, as they said the cash package would depend on Thames Water meeting regulatory targets and avoiding nationalisation.

Last week, the supplier revealed its debts rose to £14.7bn in the six months to September, while profits fell 54 per cent to £246.4m.

A Thames spokesperson said: “We are reiterating our original pledge to reduce our operational emissions to net zero by 2030. This follows significant changes to the original findings and assumptions about the carbon emissions of use by the water sector. Does.

“While these developments do not change our desire to achieve net zero, we are still working to fully understand the challenges and opportunities they present and how these will impact the size and deliverability of our net zero plans.” How will it affect?

It said it would update its net zero plans next year.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com