Thames Water could run out of money by April, auditor warns

Auditors at Thames Water’s parent company have warned that its shareholders could run out of money by next April unless they inject more equity into the debt-laden utility.

The group’s auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), said there is “material uncertainty” about its future as there are no concrete arrangements in place to refinance a £190m loan held by one of the company’s subsidiary businesses.

Thames Water will face scrutiny over its debt levels and funding structure when its results are published on Tuesday.

Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee said it was considering calling on company executives to explain whether they misled MPs about the company’s financial position when they gave evidence over the summer.

The panel’s chairman, Conservative MP Robert Goodwill, said on Friday: “The recent revelations about Thames Water’s financial position have raised further concerns about the company’s financial stability.”

In June, the water company held emergency talks with water regulator Ofwat, ministers and government departments following the exit of its chief executive and concerns over its ability to continue operating without billions of dollars of cash infusion.

At the time, regulators suggested that the company could face a £10 billion deficit in its finances.

PwC said the business also faces a breach of the interest cover covenant on a separate £200m loan due by the same date, “under a serious but potentially negative scenario”. The disclosure was made in the 2022-23 accounts of Kemble Water Holdings, the top company in Thames’s ownership structure.

Thames Water shareholders have pledged to support the company, with a written commitment to inject £750m of additional equity into the group. But PwC said “the letter is not legally binding and does not constitute any other firm commitment to refinance the £190m loan”.

In October, Ofwat said the company had ‘significant issues’ to address. A spokesman said: “Thames Water must address its operational shortcomings and strengthen its financial resilience.”

The regulator has indicated that shareholders will need to inject an additional £2.5 billion into the business between 2025 and 2030.

A Thames Water Utilities Limited spokesman said: “We are in a strong financial position and are extremely fortunate to have such supportive shareholders”.

