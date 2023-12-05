Thames Water asked to explain how dividend does not break Ofwat rules

Ofwat has asked Thames Water to explain how a £37.5 million dividend paid to its parent company does not break rules designed to protect customers and the environment.

The water regulator said it was investigating whether the dividend announced on Tuesday was in line with the company’s licensing requirements. It has not yet opened a formal enforcement case.

Ofwat had already been told about the dividend, and said it had written to the water supplier last Friday, asking for a response by the end of the month.

Thames Water said the money was only being moved to help the parent company pay off its debts, and no dividends were paid to “outside shareholders”.

The regulator said: “Following notification that Thames Water has paid a dividend to shareholders, Ofwat is investigating whether this payment meets its licensing requirements.

“Ofwat has requested Thames Water to provide further information to demonstrate how, in particular, dividend payments take into account service delivery to customers and the environment, as well as investment needs and financial flexibility Meets licensing requirements.

“We will review any additional information provided by the company and decide whether there is a case for further action.”

New rules were introduced in May this year to ensure water companies do not pay dividends unless they work for customers and the environment.

The regulator is able to impose fines of up to 10% of Thames Water’s relevant turnover.

The company said it was working with Ofwat “to provide further context and clarification” regarding the dividend payment decision.

“The group has made no distributions to external shareholders and has not taken external dividends for six years (since 2017) in order to prioritize investment in improving service to customers and protecting the environment,” it said.

“Our plans include no external dividends to be paid to shareholders until at least 2030 to support our transition.”

It came as MPs said they planned to bring Thames Water to Parliament to answer questions.

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee said it wanted the company to explain its financial position next Tuesday. Ofwat has also been invited.

Earlier on Tuesday, Thames Water warned that its turnaround would “take time” and said its debt had continued to rise in the first half of the financial year.

Britain’s biggest water supplier reported a 54% fall in pre-tax profit to £246.4 million in the six months to September 30.

Revenue rose 12% to £1.3bn but it spent a record £1bn on improving its network.

The results also showed that its debt rose by 7% to £14.7 billion.

Interim owners said “urgent and radical action” was needed to improve its environmental and financial performance.

He added: “It will take time to get around the Thames. We can’t do everything our customers and stakeholders want at the speed and at the price everyone would want.

“We will continue to make the difficult choices necessary to provide what matters most to our customers and the environment.”

The results come just days after it was revealed that Thames Water’s parent company Kemble Water Holdings’ auditors warned it could run out of money by next April unless shareholders inject more cash.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) warned in accounts published last week at Companies House that there is “material uncertainty” over the future of Kemble – the main company behind Thames Water – with no plans to refinance a £190 million loan amid concerns Is. One of its subsidiaries.

Thames Water shareholders agreed in the summer to inject £750 million of new funding to shore up the supplier’s finances and avert the threat of nationalisation.

Last year the company had sought 1 billion pounds from investors.

A Thames Water Utilities spokesman said: “We are in a strong financial position and are extremely fortunate to have such supportive shareholders.”

The firm said the funding package agreed in the summer is “subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the preparation of a business plan that outlines a more focused transformation that will deliver targeted performance for customers, the environment and other stakeholders over the next three years.” Provides improvement.

The group said shareholders had also “acknowledged” the need for approximately £2.5 billion in equity investment required over the future regulatory period.

The water supplier’s former boss, Sarah Bentley, stepped down suddenly in June amid concerns over the company’s financial security.

In June it was revealed that the government was preparing contingency plans for emergency nationalization in the event of Thames Water’s collapse as concerns grew that it would collapse under the burden of its huge debts.

The company – whose ownership structure has been revealed to involve a complex web of companies behind the supplier – has been in debt since privatization and is now facing high interest on this debt because some of it is at the rate of inflation. Is connected to.

The group is also bracing for a possible investigation into whether it misled lawmakers earlier this year about the state of its finances and backing from investors.

