Thames Water appoints Chris Weston as £850,000-a-year CEO

Chris Weston, incoming CEO of Thames Water (Thames Water)

Thames Water has appointed a new chief executive with military experience to lead the fight for financial survival at London’s £15million customer utility company.

Chris Weston, the former boss of FTSE 250 power firm Aggreko, was in the Royal Artillery in the 1980s. He was also a senior executive at Centrica and has UK and Australian telecommunications sector experience at One Tel and Cable & Wireless. He will take up the new job in January.

Much of the responsibility he faces to turn around troubled Thames will relate to how to manage its £14.7bn debt burden, which has raised concerns about the company’s viability amid calls for nationalisation.

Thames executives had to apologize to MPs this week for confusion over how it represented £500 million of funding from investors, which was actually issued as a convertible loan, which could be followed by a direct injection of fresh equity. It was to be repaid at 8% instead of Rs.

Weston’s immediate permanent predecessor, Sarah Bentley, left suddenly in June amid a public outcry over high wages in an industry that leaked water mains and spilled sewage into rivers, taking more than 7,000 hours of work time last year. Till now it was washed away in rivers and streams. She was on a package worth around £1.6 million for the 2022-23 financial year

Thames’s new CEO will be paid a basic salary of £850,000 per year, with a pension allowance of 12%, with a potential bonus payout of 156%, potentially worth more than £1.3 million.

Weston, a keen fisherman, told TODAY: “I recognize how important this business is to both society and the UK and how important it is that we restore confidence in our operations and financial position.”

His words came as interim CEOs, Katherine Ross and Alastair Cochrane, said it was “not possible to address all the challenges facing Thames Water at once” as it reported a fall in profits earlier this month Was.

Regulator Ofwat is investigating Thames’s latest business plan for 2025 to 2030, which calls for a 40% increase in customer bills to pay for infrastructure upgrades. If approved, the move would add around £14.55 to Londoners’ monthly bills, more than the industry average of £13.

Thames plans to spend £4.7 billion on “investment in our network and other assets”, which it described as “a record”. It consulted 20,000 bill payers during the process and said the plan “prioritises storm overflow, bathing water conditions and reducing leakage and pollution.”

Weston said today: “I look forward to joining Thames Water at this important time for the business and the wider water sector. Working with the team, I will be focused on delivering the outlined transformation of the business and improving performance over the next few years.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com