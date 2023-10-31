Thales records nine-month high revenue, maintains target

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Thales on Tuesday reported a 7.5% underlying rise in nine-month revenue to 12.854 billion euros ($13.62 billion) driven by rising demand for jetliner components and military equipment.

Europe’s largest defense electronics maker, which also provides civil aircraft systems and digital security equipment, said its order intake fell 18% from the same period last year, boosted by Rafale fighter orders from the United Arab Emirates. Was.

Nine-month orders came in at 12.370 billion euros, below revenue levels, but Thales confirmed its full-year targets, including a book-to-bill ratio above one.

Chief Financial Officer Pascal Bouchiat said order comparisons were also hurt by particularly strong demand for the company’s satellites in 2022, but said civil aviation had demonstrated “strong commercial dynamics” this year.

“I have no doubt that we will be over one (in full-year book-to-bill),” Bouchiat told reporters. The bulk of Thales’ orders will be in the last quarter, he said.

The second tranche of the recent Indonesian order for Dassault-made French Rafale fighters comprising 18 jets, for which Thales makes radar, is expected to be reflected in the fourth quarter, he said.

In the digital identity and security division, Thales said strong growth was seen in cyber security and biometrics, particularly in Asia, offsetting negative growth in payments and SIM cards.

Bouchiat said that as far as the digital division is concerned, the recent supply crisis in electronic chips is over, while the supply gap in aerospace remains.

He said that broadly, the supply chain for hardware and mechanical components in many countries is under considerable pressure, which is affecting satellites and radars.

Thales is paying close attention to the fate of smaller suppliers that were unable to invest adequately during the pandemic and are now struggling to meet demand. In some cases, Thales had to make advance payments or provide other assistance.

“We are being very cautious,” Bouchiat said. He expressed hope that the situation will gradually stabilize in 2024.

($1 = 0.9438 euros)

(Reporting by Tim Heffer; Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Jamie Freed)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com