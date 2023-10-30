Thailand’s K-Bank buys majority stake in local crypto exchange – NFTgators

Quick Take:

K-Bank has acquired a majority stake in the local crypto exchange.

The Thai banking institution paid $102.8 million for a 97% stake in the parent organization of Satang cryptocurrency exchange.

The deal was done through Kasikornbank’s new digital asset investment subsidiary Unita Capital.

Kasikornbank has acquired a majority stake in local cryptocurrency exchange, Saitang. The Thailand-based banking institution paid 3.705 billion Thai baht (US$102.8 million) for a 97% stake in Satang’s parent organization.

According to the announcement, the deal was done through K-Bank’s subsidiary, Unita Capital, the bank’s digital asset investment arm. Once the deal is completed, Saitang will rebrand Orbix, which will be split into three subsidiaries.

Orbix Custodian will focus on offering digital asset custody and solutions for the mainstream, while Orbix Invest will be the firm’s digital asset investment arm and fund manager. Orbix Technology, on the other hand, will focus on the development of blockchain technology.

The announcement comes barely a month after Kasikornbank launched a $100 million fund to invest in Web3 and AI startups. The bank’s subsidiary SCBX has also partnered with Korean Web3-focused venture capital firm Hashed to work on a joint R&D initiative aimed at promoting the adoption of decentralized technology regionally and globally.

Kasikorn is Thailand’s second-largest bank by assets, with assets under management of 1.5 trillion baht (US$41.6 billion), according to 2022 financial data. The company’s investment in digital assets and Web3 comes at a time when the Southeast Asia region is becoming a magnet for digital asset companies.

Earlier this month, crypto venture capital firm CMCC Global raised $100 million to invest in early-stage blockchain start-ups with a focus on Hong Kong. Singapore-based Bitgate also raised $100 million for its Bitgate EmpowerX fund in September. The fund targets regional exchanges, analytics firms, media organizations and institutions with growth potential.

According to a report by TechCrunch, all these fundraises for APAC-based companies come at a time when funding for Web3 startups is declining.

Source: www.nftgators.com