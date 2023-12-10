Thailand's blockchain revolution takes center stage at the 28th World Blockchain Summit in Bangkok

[PRESS RELEASE – Thailand, Bangkok, December 10th, 2023]

The Thai government’s push for increased adoption of digital assets further solidifies the role it plays in blockchain’s strategic vision, Thailand 4.0.

Bangkok, December 8, 2023: The 28th global edition of the World Blockchain Summit organized by TRADECON returns to Bangkok on 13 and 14 December 2023. Held at the prestigious Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel and Towers, the event will be a global hub for blockchain innovation, uniting industry experts, innovators and Web3 enthusiasts. They will gather under one roof to discuss how blockchain is contributing to Thailand’s digital transformation journey.

With a view to establishing itself as Southeast Asia’s blockchain innovation hub, Thailand is rapidly adopting blockchain innovations and transformative blockchain solutions in key sectors of its economy. The country’s favorable regulatory landscape coupled with its lucrative investment and innovation ecosystem is attracting global blockchain-based startups and established industry players to play a central role in its economy.

With the government’s push to drive adoption of digital assets further strengthening the important role that blockchain will play in the Thailand 4.0 vision, the summit provides an exclusive platform for blockchain entrepreneurs, startups, and innovators to showcase their solutions and innovations. Provides opportunities, the purpose of which is to attract potential. Investors and Partners.

#WBSBangkok highlights the fascinating topics and trends driving the market through engaging keynote discussions, engaging panel discussions and practical use-case presentations by some of the leading innovators and experts in the blockchain domain. The agenda will include several topics:

· What Web3 means for enterprises

· Bearish and bullish market trends

Bridging DeFi and CeFi

Blockchain Interoperability

· Digital asset solutions for businesses etc.

The summit unites over 600+ Web3 decision makers, 100+ investors to hear from over 30+ speakers and experts in the blockchain field. The summit also hosts the regional finale of the Startup World Cup, organized by the renowned US-based venture capital firm, Pegasus Ventures. The winner gets the opportunity to compete in the global finals in San Francisco with the chance to secure a funding prize of US$1 million.

Notable speakers at the event include:

– Ishaan Sachtaeva, Partner, Ethereal Ventures

– Shogo Ishida, Co-CEO, Middle East and Africa, EMURGO

– Danilo S. Carlucci, Co-Founder and CEO, Morningstar Ventures

– Darius A., Managing Partner, Varys Capital

– Kanyarat Saengsawang, Country Head – Thailand, The Sandbox

– Cecilia Wong, CEO and Founder, YourPRStrategist

– Bogdan C. Stanache, President, Ines Global

“As Bangkok’s innovation and tech landscape continues to grow, blockchain-based solutions are set to become a key driver in Thailand’s digital transformation journey. At Tracecon, we are committed to empowering global entrepreneurs, startups and innovators by connecting them with recognized investors and industry executives. The World Blockchain Summit is an ideal platform where blockchain trailblazers share unprecedented insights and innovations. – Sharath Kumar, Commercial Director, Trescon

Registration for the World Blockchain Summit Bangkok is now open. Don’t miss the opportunity to book early tickets today and get ready for another exciting blockchain and crypto event of the year.

The 28th edition of the World Blockchain Summit is presented by:

– Silver Sponsor: PolluxCoin

– Bronze Sponsor: INNES Worldwide

– Pitch Partner: MEAI, Secure Finance

– Exhibitors: DWF Labs, Redotpay, Mountain Capital Fund

– Association Partner: Access Blockchain Association

– Community Partner: APAC DAO

About the World Blockchain Summit (WBS)

The World Blockchain Summit (WBS) is an event of Trescon that supports the development of the blockchain, crypto and Web3 ecosystem on a global scale.

WBS is the world’s longest running Blockchain, Crypto and Web 3-focused summit series. Since our inception in 2017, we have hosted over 20 editions in 11 countries as we strive to build the best networking and deal flow platform for the Web3 ecosystem. Each edition brings together global leaders and emerging startups, including investors, developers, IT leaders, entrepreneurs, government officials and others.

About Trescon

Tracecon is a leading force in the global trade events and services sector, inspiring the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership. With a deep understanding of the realities and needs of the growth markets in which we operate – we strive to provide innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients.

To book your tickets, visit:

For inquiries contact: [email protected]

For more information about the announcement please contact:

Prerna Arora

Senior PR & Corporate Communications Executive, Tracecon

[email protected], [email protected]

