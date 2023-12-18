Bangkok, 18 December 2023 – Thailand’s smartphone market saw early signs of improvement in 3Q23 after six consecutive quarters of annual decline as the market grew 1.6% year-on-year, according to International Data Corporation (IDC)’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. (YoY) and 8.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Growth in the premium segment (US$1,000+) was particularly strong, which grew 25.9% year-on-year due to new model launches such as Apple’s iPhone 15 series and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. Mid-range (US$200

Oppo rose to the first position due to its mid-to-high-end Reno 10 series, various new low-end model launches, and partnerships with telecom companies. In second place Samsung focused on the premium segment with its new foldable range as well as the mid-range segment with the Galaxy A series. Apple remained firmly in third place with growth in total shipments from both new models and previous generation models.

5G smartphone share increased to 46% from 38% in 3Q22 and 37% in 2Q23 due to increased launches and shipments of 5G Android models in the mid-range to low-end segments as well as increased shipments Was inspired by. Premium segment.

“The Thai smartphone market is expected to reach 2023 with a high single-digit decline for the full year. Nevertheless, there were early signs of market recovery with an increase in consumer confidence and retail spending in the overall economy in 3Q23. The Thai smartphone market is expected to rebound gradually as the country enters the year-end season and the economy picks up momentum from the government’s planned stimulus policies in the coming quarters,” said Apirat Ratanavichit, research analyst at IDC Thailand. Said.

