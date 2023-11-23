Thailand Gaming Market Trends Report 2023: Game Publishers,
Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nico Partners, Inc. “Thailand Games Market Report” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.
Thailand Games Market Report is a comprehensive guide that keeps you up to date on the latest developments in the video games market and e-sports industry.
Thailand is the largest sports market in Southeast Asia in terms of revenue due to its high population and high economic growth. The country’s rapid smartphone adoption and affordable mobile internet availability make its mobile gaming sector particularly profitable.
Thailand is also on its way to becoming a regional eSports powerhouse, with more major international eSports tournaments hosted in the country and world-class teams to keep an eye on. Thailand is a notable market for companies with serious interest in Southeast Asia.
Find key data and trends on game publishers, top genres, growth drivers, eSports, payments, financial transaction events, regulations, gamer preferences and behavior, and much more.
Main topics covered:
Introduction
executive Summary
macroeconomic data
pc games market
- PC Games Market Snapshot
- pc games revenue
- Major PC Games Publishers
- pc gaming overview
- Popular PC Games by Survey
- PC gaming time and expenses by survey
- Popular PC Game Distribution Platforms
- Internet Café Insights by Survey
mobile games market
- Mobile Games Market Snapshot
- mobile games market revenue
- Top Mobile Games by Downloads
- Top mobile games by revenue
- Top Publishers by Downloads
- Top publishers by revenue
- Top Mobile Game Genres
- pc games revenue
- mobile gaming overview
- Popular Mobile Games by Survey
- Mobile gaming time and expenditure by survey
- Favorite mobile game store according to survey
console games market
- top console platforms
- Popular console games by survey
- Console gaming time and spending/subscriptions by survey
Payments and Monetization
- payment options
- Payment Insights by Survey
- Drivers spending in sport by survey
- Preferred in-game spending by survey
- In-game advertising by survey
- Cloud Gaming Insights by Survey
- Reasons for not spending money on sports
- What will non-spenders buy?
Gamer Survey Insights
- Demographics of survey respondents
- Device ownership by survey
- Popular PC and smartphone brands according to survey
- Localization Insights by Survey
- Source of information for sports by survey
- Factors that motivate gamers to try new games
- Most disliked aspects of sports according to survey
- Streaming and video content by survey
- New technologies in video games
Games Market Trends and Analysis
- general outlook
- Local game companies/domestic game and event updates
- Analysis of the latest trends (e.g. M&A, Web3, gaming influencers, localization, expansion of non-native brands in gaming)
- 5G rollout
export data
- Overview of local export development
- PC Esports Tournament Overview
- Mobile Esports Tournament Overview
- Major PC and mobile eSports tournaments
- Notable teams and sponsors
- Esports engagement by survey
- Top eSports Games
sports regulations
- Overview of sporting regulations
- Notable regulatory bodies and influential organizations
- game rating
Contract
- Methodology
- style list
- dictionary
