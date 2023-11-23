Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nico Partners, Inc. “Thailand Games Market Report” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

Thailand Games Market Report is a comprehensive guide that keeps you up to date on the latest developments in the video games market and e-sports industry.

Thailand is the largest sports market in Southeast Asia in terms of revenue due to its high population and high economic growth. The country’s rapid smartphone adoption and affordable mobile internet availability make its mobile gaming sector particularly profitable.

Thailand is also on its way to becoming a regional eSports powerhouse, with more major international eSports tournaments hosted in the country and world-class teams to keep an eye on. Thailand is a notable market for companies with serious interest in Southeast Asia.

Find key data and trends on game publishers, top genres, growth drivers, eSports, payments, financial transaction events, regulations, gamer preferences and behavior, and much more.

Main topics covered:

Introduction

executive Summary

macroeconomic data

pc games market

PC Games Market Snapshot

pc games revenue

Major PC Games Publishers

pc gaming overview

Popular PC Games by Survey

PC gaming time and expenses by survey

Popular PC Game Distribution Platforms

Internet Café Insights by Survey

mobile games market

Mobile Games Market Snapshot

mobile games market revenue

Top Mobile Games by Downloads

Top mobile games by revenue

Top Publishers by Downloads

Top publishers by revenue

Top Mobile Game Genres

mobile gaming overview

Popular Mobile Games by Survey

Mobile gaming time and expenditure by survey

Favorite mobile game store according to survey

console games market

top console platforms

Popular console games by survey

Console gaming time and spending/subscriptions by survey

Payments and Monetization

payment options

Payment Insights by Survey

Drivers spending in sport by survey

Preferred in-game spending by survey

In-game advertising by survey

Cloud Gaming Insights by Survey

Reasons for not spending money on sports

What will non-spenders buy?

Gamer Survey Insights

Demographics of survey respondents

Device ownership by survey

Popular PC and smartphone brands according to survey

Localization Insights by Survey

Source of information for sports by survey

Factors that motivate gamers to try new games

Most disliked aspects of sports according to survey

Streaming and video content by survey

New technologies in video games

Games Market Trends and Analysis

general outlook

Local game companies/domestic game and event updates

Analysis of the latest trends (e.g. M&A, Web3, gaming influencers, localization, expansion of non-native brands in gaming)

5G rollout

export data

Overview of local export development

PC Esports Tournament Overview

Mobile Esports Tournament Overview

Major PC and mobile eSports tournaments

Notable teams and sponsors

Esports engagement by survey

Top eSports Games

sports regulations

Overview of sporting regulations

Notable regulatory bodies and influential organizations

game rating

Contract

Methodology

style list

dictionary

