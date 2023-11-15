Thai investors take control of Selfridges as co-owner faces financial crisis

Selfridges’ Thai investors are set to take control of the department store as its Austrian co-owner faces financial trouble.

Central Group has bought troubled Cigna to take majority control of the high-end London store.

Reports emerged earlier this month that Cigna had called in restructuring experts to help raise funds.

Central Group was seen as the most likely buyer but there was speculation that other investors might also be interested.

Central has become the majority shareholder, but it is understood that luxury development company Cigna still holds a significant stake in Selfridges. Earlier, both had 50-50 percent stake.

Cigna, which bought Selfridges jointly with Central Group in 2021 for £4 billion, ousted its billionaire chairman René Benko earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the department store chain, founded in 1909 by American entrepreneur Harry Gordon Selfridge, insisted that despite the chaos, it was business as usual as its key Christmas season approaches.

Central Group owns several department store businesses across Europe, including Rinascente in Italy and Kadeway in Germany.

A spokesman for the Thai group said yesterday: ‘The move strengthens Central Group as the owner-operator of the largest European luxury department store group.’

The deal also includes Arnotts & Brown Thomas in Ireland and De Bijenkorf in the Netherlands.

The department store officially changed hands in August 2022 after being owned by the Weston family for nearly 20 years.

At the time of the sale, former Selfridge Group chairman Alana Weston said: ‘I am proud to hand over the reins to new owners who are a family business and have a long-term vision.’

The owners of both Cigna and Central expressed at the time that they had long-term ambitions for the series.

Following the purchase, Cigna announced its intention to develop a hotel next to its flagship West End store and renovate its food hall.

But there has been little progress on either project.

Last year Selfridges made a loss of almost £40 million despite an improvement in sales due to the tourism revival.

It downplayed losses due to rising debt interest costs, but said its pandemic recovery process was healthy.

This summer the company announced that about 140 jobs could be eliminated at its head office, where about 900 of its 3,100 employees are based.

The cash crunch at Cigna has also raised some questions over the health of Frasers Group’s acquisition of German fashion business Sportscheck from Cigna, which also jointly owns the Chrysler Building in New York.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk