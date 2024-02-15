Thai drinks holding on amid declining beer sales and competitive challenges – TipRanks.com

Thai Beverage Public Company ( TBVPF – Research Report ), a company in the Consumer Defensive sector, got another look from Wall Street analysts today. CGS-CIMB analyst Khang Chuen Ong downgraded the stock to Hold and gave it a S$0.50 price target.

Khang Chuen Ong has assigned its Hold rating due to a combination of factors influencing Thai Beverage Public Company’s performance and outlook. The company’s first quarter revenues for FY9/24 saw a significant decline, especially in the beer segment, which saw a decline of 14% year-on-year. This is indicative of a volume decline in Thailand as well as continued weakness in Vietnam. Despite stable revenues in the spirits segment, where increased average selling prices offset lower volumes, the overall slowdown in the beer market, exacerbated by the entry of a new competitor in Thailand, raised concerns about market share and future sales momentum. Have given.

Additionally, although Thai Beverage is trading at undemanding valuations, the outlook for FY9/24 remains risky, especially with the slow recovery in Vietnam and competitive pressure in Thailand. Cost management and EBITDA growth were positive due to prudent practices, yet potential threats to the beer business demand caution. The Hold recommendation reflects a balanced view of the existing opportunities for recovery in the second half of calendar year 2024, against the backdrop of macroeconomic challenges and increased selling, general and administrative expenses, which may reduce profit margins. Ong’s analysis suggests better-than-expected margin improvement may provide upside potential, but risks of prolonged macroeconomic stress and intense competition warrant a neutral stance.

In another report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a S$0.57 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

TipRanks tracks over 100,000 company insiders, and selectively identifies those who excel in timing their transactions. By upgrading to TipRanks Premium, you will gain access to this exclusive data and key insights to guide your investment decisions. Start your TipRanks Premium journey today.

Thai Beverage Public Company (TBVPF) Company Details:

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited is a holding company engaged in the production and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: spirits, beer, non-alcohol beverages and food. The Spirits segment produces and sells spirits products. The beer segment produces branded beer products. The non-alcoholic beverages segment offers branded waters, sodas, ready-to-drink coffee, energy drinks, green tea and fruit flavored beverages. The food segment includes the operation of Japanese restaurants and allocation of food items and beverages. Its brands include Ruang Khao, Sangsom, Mekhong, Hong Thong, Blend 285, Oishi RTD Green Tea and Chang Beer. The company was founded on 29 October 2003 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Read more on TBVPF:

Source: www.tipranks.com