Thai crypto investors turn to tarot cards, divine signs to predict the market

Crypto and stock investors have always found interesting and sometimes bizarre ways to “predict” market ups and downs.

Some have suggested that our unconscious mind can predict the stock market through “precognitive dreams”, while others have recently turned to the advice of artificial intelligence chatbots.

However, it appears that a group of investors in Thailand are turning to divine powers and astrology to predict market movements, including crypto – as highlighted in a recent AR/cryptocurrency thread on Reddit .

An astrologer who calls himself “Pimpha” has a 160,000-strong Facebook group where members ask for and send tarot card readings – with some asking for help on what their readings mean for the crypto market.

Translated screenshot from a group member asking what a tarot reading means for their crypto portfolio. Source: Facebook

Another self-proclaimed soothsayer, Ajarn Ton, has a YouTube channel with nearly 26,000 subscribers, where he has uploaded hundreds of videos attempting to predict the price of various cryptocurrencies using astrology.

Ton’s most recent focus is predicting that Terraform Labs’ collapsed crypto Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) will see a rise of almost 50,000% – saying it could reach $0.029.

However, as of now it is trading below $0.000055.

A screenshot of Ton’s recent video focusing on the future price of LUNC. Source: YouTube

Sometimes these predictions also prove to be accurate to some extent.

High-profile forecaster, Mor Ply, made local headlines earlier this year for predicting a crypto market correction starting in November through August 2022 – which turned out to be somewhat accurate, ignoring the crypto retracement surrounding the collapse of FTX. proved to be.

“Color me skeptical”

Commenters on the Reddit post were largely skeptical about the so-called method of prediction.

One Redditor commented, “Make enough vague predictions, and eventually you’ll be right.”

Another joked, “If a hamster can outperform most adults I don’t see why we shouldn’t try astrology.”

However, although spiritual beliefs would likely attract skeptics in the West, it is not considered out of the ordinary in Buddhist-majority Thailand.

A September Pew Research report said more than 80% of Thais surveyed believe in God, deities or spirits and nearly half believe that spells, curses or other magic have affected people’s lives.

Connected: Binance Collaborates with Royal Thai Police to Seize $277M from Scammers

Even in some parts of the western world, self-described astrologers are using signs from the stars to divine price movements in crypto.

During the 2021 crypto bull market, United States-born TikTok astrologer Maren Altman gained millions of followers for her astrology-backed Bitcoin price predictions.

Altman told the magazine in January that she was “familiar with financial astrology, so it only made sense to apply it to cryptocurrencies.”

Dutch-born Bitcoiner and head of the “Bitcoin family” Didi Taihuttu – who sold all her assets in 2017 and has been relying on Bitcoin ever since – has a homebrew market indicator that helps her mark buying and selling opportunities for Bitcoin. Considers directional trading data as well as the moon cycle.

I received many questions about Bam Bam #bitcoin Why are indicators and moon cycles also part of this? This is another confirmation that helps you decide when to sell and when to buy. This research article is a good explanation. https://t.co/hQfhzeXSoG – ₿Didi Taihuttu ₿Alin (@Diditaihuttu) 13 July 2023

One Redditor posited that there may be an indirect relationship between astrology and prices, as belief in it may lead traders to “act accordingly” – and thus cause changes in prices through a self-fulfilling prophecy. Can be made.

The pseudonymous crypto-focused astrologer “CryptoDemus” made a claim about Bitcoin’s future in the near future on Oct. 18 (Twitter). Post,

“Mars is set to form a favorable sextile [Bitcoin] Natal Mars, (conjunct Mercury Kazimi) over the next several days,” which is considered positive as he claims it shows strength and “will boost the market.”

However, “the transit of Mars in Scorpio has generally not been that good for BTC” he said – whatever that means.

magazine: How to protect your crypto in a volatile market – Bitcoin OGs and experts weigh in

Source: cointelegraph.com