Thai bank paves the way for companies to use tokens for funding

(Bloomberg) — Thailand’s second-largest bank is developing a digital-asset ecosystem to provide funding pathways for companies, a stance that contrasts with skepticism toward crypto among some mainstream lenders globally.

Most read from Bloomberg

Kasikornbank PCL bought licensed digital-asset exchange Saitang Corp in October as part of the strategy, an unusual example of an established lender acquiring a crypto trading platform. The bank also has divisions focused on blockchain technology and custodial services for virtual tokens.

“We are advising some clients to issue tokens to raise funds,” Pipit Anekenithi, co-chairman of Kasikornbank, said in an interview on Monday. “We see potential in this market. We are serious about developing a digital-asset ecosystem that will be very cost-effective compared to existing, traditional platforms.

Thai companies are reengaging with opportunities in digital assets as the sector recovers from a 2022 market crash and a series of bankruptcies. Prime Minister Shretha Thavisin’s government is also open to blockchain technology and plans to use the digital ledger to facilitate the distribution of $14 billion worth of cash.

low cost funding

Pipit did not specify which companies it was advising to issue tokens, but said they could be more cost-effective than using debt or share sales. He envisions companies that would offer tradable tokens that would pay returns.

The Thai securities regulator has created policies for coin offerings as part of a broader digital-asset rulebook. Last year, a unit of Bangkok-based Grameen Entertainment along with Broadcast Thai Television sought to raise 265 million baht ($7.6 million) in a token offering to help invest in a film.

Coin offerings boomed globally in 2017, but many tokens subsequently fell in value, a debacle that continues to plague the segment. There were about 116,000 active crypto trading accounts in Thailand in November, according to official data, compared with a peak of about 700,000 during the pandemic-era digital-asset bubble in 2021.

Other Thai crypto projects include billionaire Sarath Rattanawaddy’s plan to partner his Gulf Energy Development PCL with Binance, the world’s largest digital-asset exchange, to launch a local crypto trading venue.

crypto risk

Binance pleaded guilty last month to US anti-money laundering and sanctions violations and was fined $4.3 billion, symbolizing the risks that have tarnished crypto’s reputation and made many in traditional finance wary. Is done.

Kasikornbank will tread carefully in line with regulations, Pipit said, adding that “with appropriate supervision in many countries, the time has come for healthy expansion.”

Many jurisdictions such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, and the European Union are trying to promote digital-asset hubs. The picture is bleaker in the US, whose Securities and Exchange Commission has cracked down on an industry it says is rife with fraud and non-compliance.

Around the world, financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., HSBC Holdings PLC and Franklin Templeton are cautiously switching to new systems built around blockchain. But it remains to be seen how quickly these applications can achieve scale.

(Updated with an explanatory box on the coin offerings.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com