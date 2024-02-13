Texas Wildcatter beats Gusher in $26 billion sale to oil company

One of Autry Stephens’ oilfield service companies is Big Dog Drilling, which was featured in the TruTV series Black Gold.

© 2014 Bloomberg Finance LP

Several giant oil companies have tried and failed over the years to separate 86-year-old wildcatter Autry Stephens from control of his 340,00-acre West Texas oil fields. It is here that his Endeavor Energy Resources has drilled and fracked more than 1,100 wells, producing 400,000 barrels of oil per day.

ExxonMobil XOM, Stephens’ one-time joint venture partner, was rumored to be preparing a bid a few years ago; Instead it decided to spend $60 billion on Permian Basin rival Pioneer Natural Resources PXD. Shell then entered into negotiations to pay Stephens more than $14 billion, but market conditions changed. ConocoPhillips COP was also on the lookout.

But Stephens wouldn’t sell. His doggedness in not only building Midland-based Endeavor from scratch, but sticking to it through ups and downs – like watching oil prices collapse when you’ve taken on too much debt, is a “near-death experience.” Experience” – they didn’t get it. , Ranked 45th on last year’s Forbes 400 list, with an estimated net worth of $14.8 billion.

It turned out that this was a conservative estimate. Stephens is ultimately selling Endeavor to Diamondback Energy Fang in a deal worth $26 billion. According to the terms of the deal, “Endeavor Group” will receive $8 billion in cash and 117.3 million new Diamondback shares, valued at $18 billion. Stephens and his immediate family are believed to own almost all of the company.

The Diamondbacks may be smaller than Stephens’ other contenders, but he’s got a spot where it counts. Both companies are headquartered in Midland, and share a similar culture. They are the two largest drillers in the Permian, each running more than a dozen rigs. And the land is naturally suitable. Large areas of many companies are directly involved. They’re calling it a merger – existing FANG shareholders will control 60% of the company, Endeavor Group will control 40%.

The new Diamondback will continue to be run by Chairman Travis Stice, 61, who has more than tripled the company’s value since its 2012 IPO. Stice, a Texas A&M graduate, learned the business while working at Mobil Oil, Burlington Resources, Apache Corp. and Laredo Petroleum.

Valuation metrics look reasonable for Endeavor. According to TD Cowen Cowen & Co. analyst David Deckelbaum, the deal is valued at about $31,000 an acre for 344,000 net acres, plus about $4.7 million for each of Endeavour’s 2,300 identified future drilling locations. Those prices are in line with Diamondback’s, though somewhat cheaper than what Exxon agreed to pay for Pioneer in its $60 billion deal, as well as Occidental Petroleum’s $12 billion outlay for CrownRock (which $56,000 per acre, which came to $4.8 million per location). , Oxy outbids Diamondback for CrownRock.

More from Forbesdon deal: Texas oilman eyes $2 billion payday sale to Occidental By Christopher Hellman

From Diamondback’s SEC filing this morning, it was unclear how much net debt they will take on from Endeavor. Diamondback has about $10 billion in long-term debt and other liabilities, according to the latest quarterly filing. The company says it expects $550 million a year in efficiencies and cost savings and plans to pay down debt faster, while increasing dividend payments and investing $5 billion a year in drilling. with pro forma oil and gas production expected at 800,000 barrels per day.

For Stephens the deal represents the culmination of an incredible contrarian success story and some long overdue estate planning. Stephens grew up on a farm in Texas and then went to the University of Texas. He started in the industry working for Humble Oil, now Exxon, then became a consultant for banks evaluating oil assets. In 1979 he invested his life savings to buy a rig and drill his first oil well in the Sprayberry area of ​​Midland County.

Stephens started when the industry was still drilling vertical wells directly into conventional oil-bearing rock layers as they had been doing for decades in the Permian Basin of West Texas. But in the 1980s and ’90s, the region fell out of favor with Big Oil, and companies sold off old fields en masse – allowing companies like Stephens to acquire vast acres at discounted prices. Stephens’s largest land deal, which he previously described as a “coup”, was the 2005 acquisition of the US assets of the French independent oil company Perenco (now owned by the billionaire family of late founder Hubert Perrodo, see The French, the model, and their $10 billion oil fortune,

Stephens’ acquisitiveness bore fruit with the advent of the horizontal drilling revolution – in which oil operators evolved beyond digging vertical wells into the ground like straws, and instead advanced the techniques of horizontally steering drillbits so that they could drill into the oil. Can cut thin layers of shell. Two miles underground, after which they apply hydraulic fracturing – blasting sand with high-pressure injections of water that opens up the shale, allowing the oil to flow out. Stephens suddenly discovered that his acreage was the best place in the world to implement these new technologies. He could have then sold it all, but instead Stephens decided to sell it alone.

And soon his company started running as per his instructions. forbes Had a “near death experience” a decade ago. After borrowing billions to fund his drilling, Stephens nearly went bankrupt when oil prices dropped. He soon signed a joint venture with Exxon to cover the cost of drilling on the Endeavor acreage, helping Stephens reduce his debt load.

The deal takes the North American oil industry further on a path of consolidation. In recent months we’ve seen Exxon/Pioneer, Chevron CVX/Hess, Oxy/Crownrock, Chesapeake/Southwestern, Apache/Callan and California Resources/Aera. Continuing the go-big-or-buy-out trend, Devon Energy DVN is preparing to acquire Canadian outfit Enerplus according to the latest deal rumours.

When the dust settles, Diamondback will compete with EOG Resources, Occidental and ConocoPhillips as the most valuable independent oil companies in the S&P 500. Diamondback has already launched its new pitch to investors: “The Permian Basin is a must-have pure play.”

More From Forbes Crude Clairvoyant: Texas’s New Bible-Thumping Oil Billionaire By Christopher Hellman More From Forbes Texas Tycoon Is Making A New Fortune By Selling Sand To Crackers By Christopher Hellman More From Forbes Why The Residential Solar Industry Is In Danger Of Exploding By Christopher Hellman

Source: www.forbes.com