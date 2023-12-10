Should any royal cowboys be alert, a mansion in Texas hits the market for $5.5 million.

Eric Hacker of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Hacker Group has the listing for the fairy-tale-style mansion at 119 Private Road 1820 in Clifton, Texas, My San Antonio reports. According to the listing, the 11,100-square-foot mansion has 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and five half bathrooms.

The 2.3-acre property faces Lake Whitney. It has a pool, a waterside gazebo and commercial kitchen. The entrance has a drawbridge surrounded by heart-shaped pools. And, in true royal style, the palace features a 3,000-square-foot ballroom.

“Even though it’s a house, it’s really more like an event space,” Hacker said.

“It’s really set up to accommodate these spaces,” he said. “I think with the right plan, the right process, I think someone will take it to the next level.”

Hacker declined to comment on the current owners, saying only that they own a roofing business, a motel, and a few restaurants.

“They understand what it takes to accommodate people from a customer service perspective,” he said. The couple built the palace in 2018, and have been living in the third-floor residential penthouse since then. Because it was his home as well as an event venue, he limited the number of bookings it could take in a year.

“They didn’t want to book it every weekend,” Hacker said, noting that the owners would drive to every event.

It seems Harry and Meghan aren’t the only people interested in leaving royalty.

Hacker said he is already receiving calls from investors in the events and hospitality industries. Attracting media attention has been important to their marketing strategy, he said.

“Getting this in front of real decision makers can be challenging,” he said. “Who really needs to see this.”

For those looking for a castle further north, the spectacular Chris Mark Castle located at 580 Brickyard Road in Woodstock, Connecticut hit the market in September with an asking price of $26 million, significantly less than its previous listing price of $60 million. Is. February 2022, CTInsider reported.

, Kate Hinshey

Source: therealdeal.com