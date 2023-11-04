Texas House’s new priority education bill offers most concessions yet to impress voucher skeptics

An amended education bill expected to introduce school vouchers in Texas would offer more money to schools and create academic accountability measures for students in the program, representing the most significant concessions made so far by voucher proponents to impress skeptics. Does.

Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Killeen, released repurposed House Bill 1 on Friday, which includes several increases in public school funding. Most notably, the base allocation, which is the base amount of funding the state gives a district for each student it teaches, will increase from $6,160 to $6,700 and account for inflation starting in 2026-2027. Will be adjusted.

With lawmakers unlikely to pass the voucher program in the few remaining days of the ongoing special legislative session, Buckley said he will file his new bill in the upcoming special session, which Governor Greg Abbott is expected to announce soon. Is.

The Texas House and Abbott have been at odds over what type of public school finance and voucher bill to introduce. An earlier version of Buckley’s HB 1 proposed modest increases to the base allocation and a school voucher program that would have been open only to certain groups of students. Abbott has been adamant that he wants a program that is open to all students with no enrollment limits.

Meanwhile, the Senate quickly passed its school voucher proposal in early October. The program described in Senate Bill 1 would be open to all Texas students, but low-income students and students with disabilities would be given priority if applications exceed available funds. The House has not moved forward on that bill and it is stuck without a House committee hearing.

Buckley said his new legislation was crafted after receiving input from House colleagues, the governor’s office and education stakeholders. The resulting amendments represent the most aggressive effort to address the concerns of voucher opponents in the House.

Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new bill.

The new version of HB 1 also revolves around education savings accounts, a voucher-like tool in the form of state-controlled accounts that give parents access to taxpayer money to pay for private school and other educational expenses. Will do.

Under the previous version of Buckley’s HB 1, only 25,000 Texas students would have been able to participate in the program during the 2024-25 school year. Now, every student in Texas will be eligible to apply and there will be no limit on enrollment. The bill envisages a system that will give priority to students with disabilities and those from low-income families.

“It just becomes universal,” said Jaime Puente, director of economic opportunity for Every Texan. “The only limitation on the voucher program under the new version is the appropriations limit.”

Under current budget proposals, the program will initially have approximately $500 million at its disposal. Each child in the program will receive approximately $10,500 per year, meaning more than 40,000 students will be able to participate. Homeschoolers accepted into the program will receive $1,000.

Notably, the bill also includes accountability provisions intended to influence skeptical House members who have argued that private schools receiving state funding through the program should be held to the same academic standards as public schools. Under the new HB 1, children accepted into the program must take a standardized test; If they have failing grades for two consecutive years, they will be dropped from the program.

Both the Senate and private school advocates have strongly opposed giving any type of assessment to students participating in the voucher program, saying it takes away the autonomy of private schools and amounts to state government interference. He argues that accountability should be left to the parents.

Paige Williams, legislative director of the Texas Classroom Teachers Association, said the accountability measures are “a step in the right direction” that she hasn’t seen in other states’ voucher programs. But, he said, education advocates would like to see the basic allocation increase closer to $1,000 to account for inflationary increases since 2019.

“We believe this is a major difference from the previous bill,” he said of the base allocation increase in HB 1. “But we certainly don’t see any part of the bill as changing our position in opposition to vouchers.”

School districts are asking lawmakers to increase basic allocations because inflation has weakened their purchasing power. Under state law, districts must use a portion of the new basic allocation funds to increase teacher and staff compensation.

The bill also includes a $4,000 one-time bonus for full-time teachers, counselors, nurses and librarians. That figure drops to $2,000 if those employees are working part-time. The bill includes an increase in special education funding and several related grants.

It also calls for measures to help keep teachers in the profession as Texas grapples with a teacher shortage. These include funding to help school districts pay for more teacher residencies and programs that place prospective teachers in classrooms with mentors for about a year, teaching them how to become full-time teachers the following year. How to work with them before hiring them.

Also included are free pre-K for teachers’ children and increases to the Teacher Incentive Allocation, a program that promises to pay teachers up to six-figure salaries if they meet certain performance requirements. About 13,000 teachers, or about 4% of the state’s teachers, are currently part of the program.

Rep. James Tallarico, D-Austin, a leading member of the House Democratic caucus, said that although HB 1 contains improvements to public school funding, the voucher program cannot be compromised.

“Our position remains the same: no vouchers, no bribes, no deal,” he said.

