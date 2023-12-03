Texas GOP votes against proposed ban on members linked to Nazi sympathizers

Texas GOP votes against ban on associating with Nazi supporters.

The proposed ban came after a top state conservative met with Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist who praised Hitler.

Members who voted against the ban said it was too vague.

The Texas GOP Executive Committee voted against a measure that would ban Republicans from associating with Holocaust deniers and Nazi supporters.

According to The Texas Tribune, the committee removed this section from the pro-Israel resolution by a vote of 29 to 32. According to the outlet, the proposal would ban party members from associating with people who “support or tolerate anti-Semitism, pro-Nazi sympathies or Holocaust denial”.

According to The Texas Tribune, members of the executive committee who disagreed with including the language said that words like “tolerating” and “antisemitism” are too vague. According to the outlet, some committee members said the ban amounted to “leftist” tactics and would be problematic for the party.

The measure came just two months after former Republican Texas state representative Jonathan Stickland met with white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Fuentes is an avowed Hitler admirer who has called for a “holy war” against the Jews.

The Texas Tribune photographed Fuentes entering Pale Horse Strategies, a conservative consulting agency owned by Stickland, in October. After the meeting, about half of the executive committee members called on the party to stop associating with Defend Texas Liberty, a political action committee chaired by Stickland, the outlet reported.

According to the report, this language in the pro-Israel resolution was proposed as an alternative to severing ties with Defense Texas Liberty.

The committee ultimately passed the resolution without any provisions, according to local newspaper Rome News-Tribune.

Rolando Garcia, a member of the committee that drafted the language, said removing it “sends a disturbing message.”

“We are not naming any individuals or associations,” Garcia said, according to The Tribune. “It’s just a statement of principle.”

The Texas GOP did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

