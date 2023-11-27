November 27, 2023
ROUND MOUNTAIN, Texas (AP) — A construction company CEO and his two young children were among four people killed in a three-vehicle crash the day before Thanksgiving that was still being investigated Monday.

Zach McElroy, 44, the principal of Fort Worth-based McElroy & Falls, died in the Nov. 22 crash along with his 12-year-old son Judson and 9-year-old daughter Lindsey, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Austin. According to media reports.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, University Christian Church in Fort Worth said in a message to members that McElroy’s wife, Lauren, survived the crash and was taken to an Austin hospital.

According to WFAA-TV, hundreds of people attended a vigil at the church Friday night.

A Facebook post from McIlroy and Falls said Zac McIlroy “values ​​his family.”

“Jack had a charisma and an uncanny ability to light up any room he walked into,” the company said in the post.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has not yet released the names of those killed in the Nov. 22 crash. DPS said a truck traveling north on US 281 crossed into the southbound lanes and struck an SUV, driven by a woman, carrying a man and two children. The car of a woman driving behind the SUV hit the SUV and it rolled over.

The male passenger and two juveniles in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. DPS said Monday that it was not yet known why the truck crossed into oncoming traffic.

In 2020, Zac McIlroy took over as CEO of the company founded by his father. According to the Star-Telegram, McElroy, who graduated from TCU in Fort Worth with a degree in accounting and finance, was a walk-on for the school’s football team in 1998.

The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com

