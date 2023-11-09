Texas approved billions of dollars for water and broadband infrastructure. now what?
LUBBOCK — Texas communities will soon get billions of dollars to improve their water infrastructure and expand broadband access after voters this week overwhelmingly approved two constitutional amendments — a historic investment aimed at helping the state’s small and cash-strapped To help the municipalities.
State lawmakers asked voters to approve dedicated funding for water and broadband using tax dollars already collected. According to unofficial results Wednesday morning, voters said yes, with 78% approving the water fund and 69% approving the broadband proposal.
Voters also approved similar proposals for university research and energy infrastructure. Supporters of the initiative say water and broadband issues would be the biggest boon for rural Texas. The job now is to figure out how those communities will apply and receive the funding.
The Texas Water Fund was officially created with voter approval of Proposition 6, which allocated $1 billion for projects that address water loss and quality ranging from acquiring new water sources and repairing Texas’ deteriorating pipes. Till solve many issues. It is the largest investment in water infrastructure by state lawmakers since 2013.
The fund will be managed by the Texas Water Development Board. At least $250 million of the fund will be spent on projects that will create new sources of water supply. According to the board, the next step is to prepare rules for financial assistance programs.
Water advocates are hopeful that voters approving such a significant amount of money for water improvements will open the way for more funding to address current issues.
“$1 billion opens the door to a bigger conversation that needs to happen,” said Jeremy Mazur, senior policy advisor for Texas 2036.
This approval will be a win for rural communities, who were previously left in the dark about funding opportunities. The law specifies how the funds are to be used and directs the Water Board to ensure that a portion of the funds are given to rural areas and municipalities with fewer than 150,000 inhabitants.
“This will be the first opportunity these smaller, more rural communities will have the opportunity to access solid funding at favorable, affordable rates,” said Perry Fowler, executive director of the Texas Water Infrastructure Network.
Water problems in Texas are widespread statewide, but are especially prevalent in rural towns where the tax base cannot cover expensive repairs or frequent maintenance.
Voters also approved the creation of the Broadband Infrastructure Fund, which allocates $1.5 billion to finance expanded broadband development and 911 services. This is the most money ever invested by state lawmakers on this issue.
This money could be of great help to telecommunications providers who are approved for infrastructure projects, especially in rural communities where there is little or no broadband availability. A map from the State Broadband Office shows disparities across the state.
“There are many areas of the state that don’t have broadband service,” said Walt Baum, president of the Texas Cable Association. “And, there are areas in the state where they do that, but there are cost or other barriers. So these programs will have money to cater to both of those audiences.
The funds will also benefit the state when it comes to matching federal dollars from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program. Texas was awarded $3.3 billion from the program as part of the Infrastructure and Jobs Act passed in 2021 – the most of any state, which Republican US Senator John Cornyn and Senator Ted Cruz both voted against.
Advocates were concerned about the letter of credit required for federal funding, but that has changed. Under one proposed rule, applicants would need a loan from a major bank and would have to put up 25% of the project cost up front, which would not be possible for rural communications providers.
Texas Rural Funders and other national partners led efforts to collect signatures requesting options from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and they have updated guidance to make funding more accessible to small and rural providers. Now, among other changes, applicants can obtain letters of credit from credit unions or use performance bonds instead.
While it may take time for Texans to see change with federal funding, they may see it sooner with the money approved in Proposition 8.
“Funding from Prop 8 will be available very soon and can be used for a variety of broadband needs,” said Keltie Garby, executive director of Texas Rural Funders. “Which could start as early as early 2024.”
Disclosure: Texas 2036, Texas Rural Funders and the Texas Cable Association have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, non-partisan news organization, funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. is done. Financial supporters have no role in Tribune’s journalism. Find their full list here.
Source: www.texastribune.org