Texas AG sues Pfizer, claiming its vaccine led people to believe it would end the pandemic

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued Pfizer, accusing the pharmaceutical company of lying about how effective its COVID-19 vaccine is and not ending the pandemic as it suggested.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are the miracle that wasn’t a miracle,” according to the lawsuit filed Thursday in Lubbock County state court. “Putting their trust in Pfizer, millions of Americans lined up to receive the vaccine. However, contrary to Pfizer’s public statements, the pandemic did not end; it got worse.”

Citing Pfizer’s claim that its vaccine is 95% effective against COVID-19, the complaint said the public was “given the impression that the Pfizer vaccine will end the coronavirus pandemic and caused fear and Will remove the omnipresent veil of uncertainty.” The lawsuit is seeking a fine of more than $10 million and limiting what Pfizer can say about the efficacy of its vaccines.

Lawsuit overstates total number of deaths in US in 2021 after Pfizer vaccine becomes available Compared to 2020. However, the claim leaves out a lot of context. As the Texas Tribune reports:

It is true that the virus killed more people in 2021 – more than double. But that’s a calendar-year measure of 12 months of full-on pandemic-level infections, whereas less than nine months last year, deaths were staying in double digits in most states in the early weeks. More than 1.2 million Americans have died from COVID since the first deaths were recorded in March 2020, more than half of them within the first 12 months. Until then, only about a third of Americans had received the vaccine.

The lawsuit portrays the American public as being unnecessarily susceptible to Pfizer’s so-called misleading claims about its vaccine, when the overwhelming consensus among public health experts at the time was that the vaccine would reduce the spread of the coronavirus. were important.

The claims made in the lawsuit appear to misrepresent the strategy adopted by the US government to combat the spread of COVID-19, especially in the early months of the rollout of vaccines. Federal officials and health care experts have repeatedly stressed that vaccines are not a silver bullet and will not provide complete immunity against the virus. Vaccination was a (crucial) element in a comprehensive approach to stopping the Covid outbreak – an approach that also This included precautions like proper ventilation and wearing masks.

In 2021, Texas removed many of these additional safeguards. In March of that year, Governor Greg Abbott announced that Texas would remain “100% open” as he rolled back mask mandates and lifted restrictions on businesses. Abbott also issued executive orders barring schools and local governments from requiring masks.

The state of Texas also filed several lawsuits against the Biden administration challenging vaccination mandates, including a vaccination requirement for federal contractors. This summer, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the federal government cannot punish members of the Texas State Guard for a shooting. And the state just last month passed a law that blocks private businesses from imposing vaccination requirements for their employees.

Pfizer has dismissed Paxton’s lawsuit as baseless. The company told Reuters in a statement that its vaccine representations have been “accurate and science-based” and that its vaccine “has demonstrated a favorable safety profile across all age groups, and has reduced the risk of severe COVID-19, including hospitalization.” “Helped protect us from the consequences of COVID-19.” And death.”

Source: www.msnbc.com